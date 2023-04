Ponniyin Selvan 2 has released in theatres, and Mani Ratnam’s directorial debut is hailed as Kollywood’s pride. The entire cast of the film, right from Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and more, is being praised for their noteworthy performances. The film was released this morning, and the audiences are going gaga over the grandeur of the film. Apart from the outstanding performances, the film is depicted as a larger-than-life film, and the background music by AR Rahman is being loved by fans, who are calling it the perfect fit for the film. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan 2: Jayam Ravi and team go matching in same t-shirts as they arrive in Mumbai; Vikram rocks dreadlocks like a boss [VIEW PICS]

Take a look at how fans are praising Mani Ratnam for making this magnum opus.

#PonniyanSelvan2 #PS2FDFS #PS2Imax First half done. Vikram roars , Karthi shines , Jayam Ravi rocks. BGM by AR Rahman is a stand out. Overall , the stage is set for a fantastic second half. — Neeraj krishna (@neekri) April 28, 2023

The highlight scene of #PonniyinSelvan2 ?♥️

AishwaryaRai & ChiyaanVikram proves that they are acting monsters??

Those who read/Knows the story will have a surprise in this scene ? pic.twitter.com/8yvjRYtKTX — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) April 28, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays Nandini, and the fans are mesmerised with her beauty and acting prowess and call her the "Visual Treat." She has been doing some amazing and selective work, and that is why she shines differently in Ponniyin Selvan 2. Vikram roars every time he comes on the screen, and their crackling chemistry is the biggest highlight of the film. The mystery behind the film leaves fans asking for more, and once you watch the film, you will know that the climax is worth a watch. Overall, don't miss the film for anything; it is a perfect visual treat.