Ponniyin Selvan is all set to release on September 30 and fans are eagerly waiting to witness this magnum opus starring , Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Traish and more in the prominent roes helmed by . While the first review of the film is coming out and the film is being called average. One of the popular critics who is based in UAE Umar Sandhu shared his first review on Ponniyin Selvan. He took to his Twitter (a verified account) and gave only 3 stars rating. " First Review #PS1 ! Amazing Cinematic Saga with Terrific Production Designing & VFX ! #ChiyaanVikram & #Karthi Stole the Show all the way. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is Back & looking Stunning ! Overall, A Decent Historical Saga with some twists & Clap worthy moments." Also Read - Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan clash: Director Pushkar says you can’t beat Mani Ratnam's film; Hrithik Roshan quips, 'For me, it’s just VV'

However, seems like Mani Ratnam's wife Suhasini who is also a part of the film wasn't very happy with the review and doubted the authenticity of the critic. Soon she replied to his tweet asking who is he. And how did he get access to the film as it hasn't been released yet? Suhasini Ratnam questioned, " Who is this please. What is your access to a film yet to release". Well, seems like Suhasini Ratnam is not very aware of the fact that few films get reels in UAE a day before it hits the cinemas in the theatres. Also, there are many times, the critics of the films get access to the films a day or two before the release. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Major overseas territory of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha film under THREAT due to THIS reason

Talking about Ponniyin Selvan I, this film rings back Aishwarya in the theatres almost after 4 yrs of sabbatical and her appearance in the film as Nandini is just mesmerising. While Aishwarya who is closely connected to Mani Ratnam couldn't be more thankful to offer her this film. Mani Ratnam and others claim that this is a path-breaking role for Aishwarya and fans will be surprised to see her. Well, definitely can't wait for tomorrow!