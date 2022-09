Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1 starring Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan has hit the big screens today. It is one of the most awaited films of the year and is expected to take the box office by storm. PS1 is a Tamil film, but it has been dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. While in Tamil markets it is expected to do extremely well, word of mouth and reviews will help the film in other languages. Also Read - Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 1: Mani Ratnam film set for better start but Hrithik Roshan starrer to dominate Bollywood market

Well, many moviegoers have already watched Ponniyin Selvan and they can't stop praising the film. From performances to 's direction to AR Rahman's music, everything has left netizens in awe. They are calling it 'blockbuster' and 'mind-blowing'. Check out the tweets of the netizens below…

WATCHED #PonniyinSelvan1

Magnum Opus of #ManiRatnam sir. couldn't come out of the movie. Extremely good movie. CLIMAX TENSION BUILDS UP & SETS THE MOOD FOR PS2. SHIP UNDER STORM VFX IS FANTASTIC. ARR?

Yes this is a hard core BLOCKBUSTER ??? 5/5 #PS1Review #MovieMeter? pic.twitter.com/YWlApzWE3M — Movie Meter ? (@yourmoviemeter) September 30, 2022

Chiyaan - The Performer.?

Adithya Karikaalan - The Showstealer.?

What an Actor and What a performer you are @chiyaan ❤️??#PS1 is getting positive response all over and thanks to the Maestro #ManiRatnam sir.!❣️#PonniyinSelvan #PonniyinSelvanFDFS #PS1review #Thalapathy67 pic.twitter.com/oSyFJ2MHOk — Akhil Anil (@AkhilAnil019) September 30, 2022

#PS1Review

Excellent and engaging halves. No mass elements for Heroes. Climax ??. Worth watching Waiting for #PS2 Ratings: 4.75/5 — Lithish (@LithishS007) September 30, 2022

One word Review: MINDBLOWING#PonniyinSelvan1: ???? (4/5)#PS1Review ?3 most exciting hrs we've seen since #KGF2

1st hlf- Berserk?. Prime Visuals dialogues & score Not #Baahubali level combat. Yet that bone chilling climax in the end does the job? A must watch movie — Light Yagami (@Light_Yagamind) September 29, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part film, and after watching the first part, moviegoers are already excited about the second installment. The release date of PS2 is not yet announced.

In the Hindi markets, the film will face tough competition from Vikram Vedha. But, looking at the audience’s reaction, we can expect that Ponniyin Selavn will also do well in Hindi.