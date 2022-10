Director: Anudeep KV

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka

Story: Anudeep KV, Mohan Sato

Dialogues: Prabhakaran, Anand Narayanan

Cinematography: Manoj Paramahamsa

Music: Thaman S

Producer: Suniel Narang, Suresh Babu D, Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao

Production House: Shanthi Talkies, Suresh

Intro:

The story revolves around Anbu (Siva Karthikeyan) who is a school teacher and lives with his father Ulaganathan (Sathyaraj). Jessica from Cambridge joins in the same school of Anbu and he falls in love with her. But Ulaganathan hates British as his ancestors were made slaves by them. Similarly, Jessica's father hates Anbu as he is an Indian. How Anbu wins the heart of Jessica and also his father forms the rest of the story?

What's hot?

Shivakarthikeyan makes a good debut in Telugu and leads from the front. Maria Ryaboshapka makes an impressive debut and suits perfectly in her role. Acting-wise, she is pretty good and will go a long way in her career. Production values of the film are very good as the village set up and surrounding areas have been created quite well. Dialogues need a special mention as they evoke superb laughs throughout. The camera work is also decent. The editing is apt and the film has a peppy music score.

Coming to the director, same as his previous film, though there is nothing much in his story, the way he has packed the film with good entertainment makes things work. The way he narrates the key elements in the plot showcases his talent. Same as Anudeep's last film Jathiratnalu, one of the biggest assets of the Prince is the ample entertainment which is thrown at regular intervals. Even though the plot is thin, the way the director has written the comedy episodes elevates the movie completely.

The film has good fun which keeps the audience entertained. Comedians carry the entire film on their shoulders. All the characters in the film do a hilarious job and keep the momentum going in the first half. The one-liners written and the way the plot is narrated help the film.

What's not?

The plot is predictable and there is nothing much in the storyline. Problems of villagers and how the hero falls in love with a girl from a different country and wins her love types of episodes have been showcased in many films in the past.

Verdict:

Prince is a breezy entertainer which has comedy as its forte. Even though the plot is predictable, the film is filled with entertainment at regular intervals. Finally, this is a kind of film in which one needs to leave the logic behind and enjoy the fun that is being showcased.