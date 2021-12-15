Pushpa FIRST movie review OUT: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film is TERRIFIC

’s Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 starring and Rashmika Mandanna is all set to hit the big screens on 17th December 2021. The movie is made in Telugu, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. While the audience in India is yet to experience the film on the big screen, the movie’s first review from UAE is out now. Umair Sandhu, who is a member of the Overseas Censor Board, took to Twitter to share his experience of watching the film. He shared the first half review of the film on social media. Also Read - Before Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise release, a look at Hindi dubbed versions of South BIGGIES and their box office collection

Umair tweeted, "First Half of #Pushpa is Racy Terrific #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17th." He further tweeted that he is done with the screening of the film at the Censor Board and will give a live review on Instagram which he is yet to post.

First Half of #Pushpa is Racy Terrific ? #PushpaTheRiseOnDec17th — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 14, 2021

Fans of Allu Arjun are super excited for Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The Telugu version of the film is expected to take a flying start at the box office, but it will be interesting to see what response the movie's dubbed versions will get especially the Hindi version.

Recently, while talking to Indian Express about her experience of working with Allu Arjun, Rashmika had said, “I am confident that the lead pair chemistry will work out quite well on screen. I enjoyed working with Allu Arjun. His work ethic and he as a co-star are the best. I am looking forward to doing 100 more films with him.”

She also revealed what Allu Arjun told her on the first day of the shoot. The actress said, “I was nervous during the first-day shoot of Pushpa, and what Allu Arjun told me was, ‘Don’t doubt the intelligence of the people you are working with. Because if it wasn’t for your talent, if it wasn’t for your hard work, you wouldn’t have been here today and you wouldn’t have been part of our film’. That changed the whole perspective and made me confident to give my best for the film.”

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 also stars in a pivotal role. It will mark his Telugu debut.