and Rashmika Mandanna's much-awaited film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 has hit the big screens today. The film is shot in Telugu, but it has been dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Telugu version is expected to take a flying start at the box office. But, is the film getting a good response from the audience who have watched it? Well, the verdict is out on Twitter and netizens have started sharing their reviews.

The directorial is getting a mixed response from the audience. Most of them are praising the film's first half but are disappointed with the second half of the film. Check out the tweets below…

Weak 2nd half... it didn't feel like a sukumar film for me. @alluarjun is the only saviour #Pushpa https://t.co/C5LAMRhjfL — CB (@cinema_babu) December 17, 2021

Avg film bunny carried the whole on his shoulders Sukku's weakest work till date#Pushpa #PushpaTheRise — Ashish vaRRRma ??? (@ashishbvrm) December 17, 2021

#Pushpa

Actually as sukumar said yesterday it is clear that CGI variation is wide visible. It is half cooked. Atleast pushpa2 they will take time and do good — AI ML Info (@InfoMl) December 17, 2021

What a downfall. Totally dragged. Fahad fassil ? em le. Disappointing 2nd half.

Ah Samantha lip sync kuda ledendra..

kukka rod bgm & songs.

Overall average film. ALLU ARJUN ONE MAN SHOW. Superb. #Pushpa https://t.co/wf8IY1dKKp — iGoogle Pixel ? (@UnofficialA7) December 17, 2021

After Biggest Disasters Saaho & Syeraa now #Pushpa became another biggest Pan India Disaster???

Taggedi lae entha disaster oo evadiki ardam kavatla @alluarjun mytri kae teliyali..#SarkaruVaariPaata pic.twitter.com/NBpzhBUnAW — ?⭐సర్కారు వారి పాట? (@KalyanAneNenu) December 17, 2021

As the audience has given a mixed review of the film, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get at the box office. Today, the first installment of Pushpa has been released, the second part is slated to hit the big screens in 2022.

Pushpa will be facing tough competition at the box office with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Recently, at a press conference while talking about Pushpa clashing with Spider-Man: No Wat Home, Allu Arjun had stated, “I'm very happy Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing, has had such a big release, and there's so much craze for it. And I'm not thinking how much will Pushpa make at the box office. I'm thinking how much cinema makes at the box office. We've just come out of a pandemic (COVID-19 pandemic) and the audience is just returning to theatres. Theatres were shut for such a long time, and now people are coming back, so all movies should make a lot of money. Spider-Man should make a lot of money Pushpa should make money, and all the movies coming after that should make money at the box office, there are many Bollywood movies. It's very good that Hollywood is coming with such huge movie, we should be very graceful about it, and I welcome them. Right now, I'm only thinking about cinema making a lot of money at the box office, be it any movie.”