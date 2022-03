Radhe Shyam first half movie review: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's chemistry saves the film

The much-awaited film Radhe Shyam starring and has released on March 11 after much wait and revisions in release date. BollywoodLife is watching the film right now and it is now the interval. How is this Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial and does it deserve your time and attention. Does the Prabhas' BIG PAN-INDIA RELEASE after with , meet all the hype and expectations? Well, till the first half, Radhe Shyam is only good in bits and parts. Also Read - Radhe Shyam day 1 box office prediction: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's action-romance film to collect THIS WHOPPING amount on first day of release

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's pairing was one of the huge selling points for the film and looks like that has been the only saving grace till now. The couple is looking good together on the big screen and their chemistry will make audience feel all the feels. The premise on which the storyline is built on till the interval is not very convincing, which makes one lose interest. The film is heavy on VFX but that alone cannot help the film to hook the audience. So far, with the first half, the film hasn't given us much to write home about. However, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam ends on a dramatic note in the first half and now the second half will have to be very very engaging and interesting to truly win. We are getting into the second half with our fingers crossed. Prabhas had said in his interviews that his female fans will fall in love with him and his character of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam. Does he live up to his promise? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the Radhe Shyam full movie review.