Radhe Shyam FIRST Review out: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's chemistry is ELECTRIFYING

Radhe Shyam starring and is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and it will be dubbed and released in various languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is slated to release on 11th March 2022, and moviegoers are excited to watch this period romantic film on the big screen. Everyone is waiting for the reviews of the film, and the first review of Radhe Shyam is out now. Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Salaar premise, 83 OTT release date, Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release postponed and more

Umair Sandhu, who is a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, watched Radhe Shyam recently, and he posted on his Twitter about the film. He tweeted, “Done First Half of #RadheShyam ! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. #Prabhas & #PoojaHegde chemistry is Electrifying ? ! Mystery continues in #RadheShyam. What a unique subject.” Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Yash's KGF 2 trailer to release on THIS date; Prabhas REVEALS collaboration plans with SS Rajamouli and more

Done First Half of #RadheShyam ! Outstanding VFX used in the movie. #Prabhas? & #PoojaHegde chemistry is Electrifying ? ! Mystery continues in #RadheShyam. What a unique subject ❤ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 4, 2022

After watching the movie, in a couple of tweets he wrote, “Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #RadheShyam. Nobody can beat Class & Style of #Prabhas in India ! He has Sexiest Swag in #RadheShyam ! Totally LOVED & LOVED his performance & wardrobes.” Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Karan Kundrra and more Top 5 viral pictures of your favourite celebs trending today

Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #RadheShyam ❤ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 4, 2022

Nobody can beat Class & Style of #Prabhas in India ! He has Sexiest Swag in #RadheShyam ! Totally LOVED & LOVED his performance & wardrobes ❤❤❤ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) March 4, 2022

After , Prabhas has become a pan-India star. However, his last release failed to make a mark at the box office, but it is expected that Radhe Shyam will take the box office by storm. The box office collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Valimai, and Bheemla Nayak have proved that moviegoers are ready to watch films on the big screen.

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will be seen in movies like Salaar, Adipurush, Project K, and Spirit. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde has Beast, Cirkus, Acharya, and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up.