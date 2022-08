After Bachchhan Paandey and Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for his third release of the year, Raksha Bandhan. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth, and Deepika Khanna. The trailer and the film's songs have impressed everyone, and now moviegoers are keen to know the reviews of the film. Well, finally, the first review of Raksha Bandhan is out now. Umair Sandhu, a member of the overseas Censor Board, recently saw the film and shared his review on Instagram. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan BO war, Vijay Deverakonda FORCED to leave Liger event, Shah Rukh Khan annoyed and more

Umair gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, “First Review #RakshaBandhan ! It is very desi, very Indian at heart, seeped in Hindustani emotions. It talks of familial bonding. It packs in loads of desi sentiments in those hours ! #akshaykumar Stole the Show all the way ! #bhumipednekar & other 4 girls acted very well ! Songs are very Soulful ! Full on Engaging flick with Terrific Social Message. 3.5/5.” Also Read - Raksha Bandhan: Women mob Akshay Kumar to tie rakhis as he visits artisans in Jaipur; emotional star says, 'Aapka pyaar apni kalai par...'

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan is slated to release on 11th August 2022. The film will be clashing with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. In his review, Umair had given Laal Singh Chaddha 4 stars and called it a masterpiece. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha vs Raksha Bandhan box office collection: Aamir Khan's film takes lead over Akshay Kumar starrer with advance bookings

Well, it’s the clash of the titans at the box office; however, the target audiences of both films are quite different. While Raksha Bandhan looks like a massy film, Laal Singh Chaddha looks like a movie for multiplex audiences.

Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha have been receiving a lot of negativity on social media as netizens are trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie. However, fans of Akshay and Aamir are excited to watch the movie in theatres.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. It is the remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.