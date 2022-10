Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez's movie Ram Setu hits the theatres today. Being the Diwali holidays, it is expected that fans and movie buffs would flock to the theatres to watch the film. It competes with Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God. Two big films competing at the box office grab a lot of attention. Well, Ram Setu is already trending on Twitter as viewers are sharing their reviews. Akshay Kumar's movie is getting a mixed response. While some are calling it a blockbuster movie, there are some who are once again disappointed with Akshay Kumar.

Entertainment News: Is Ram Setu worth watching?

On Twitter, many are stating that the first half of Ram Setu is pretty interesting. The concept of and 's film and the background music has also earned Ram Setu some positive points. On the contrary, there are a few netizens who called Ram Setu a snooze fest. Check out the Twitter review below:

#RamSetu is a snoozing affair. Doesnt feel like a superstar @akshaykumar movies. Its high time. Stop doing cinemas like they are music albums. Atart choosing script properly and work with good directors. Utter shit movie !! — Sambit Jena ?? (@sambitrocks) October 25, 2022

Interval tak sab badhiya cal raha hai atleast movie topic se hat to nahi rahe #RamSetu — Saurabh Dahat (@saurabhd2407) October 25, 2022

#Onewordreview :#RamSetu : ENTHRILLING

Rating : ????#RamSetu is a Cinematic Marvel. This has Style with Substance. 1St half is V Good While 2nd Half is Extraordinary.

Akshay Kumar is Fantastic While Its Cinematography & BGM are Top-notch. Must Watch ??#RamSetureview — Ashutosh Raj Mehta (@AshutoshRmehta) October 25, 2022

#RamSetu first half - brilliant cinematography, top notch bgm, unique concept — Amandeep Bajpai (@amandeep_bajpai) October 25, 2022

Now it remains to be seen what effect does this mixed response has on the box office collection of the film. Akshay Kumar's luck has not been great of late. Will Ram Setu change it? Let's wait and watch!