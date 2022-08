Web Series: Rangbaaz 3 Darr Ki Rajneeti

Rangbaaz 3 Darr Ki Rajneeti cast: ,

Rangbaaz 3 Darr Ki Rajneeti Director: Sachin Pathak

Where to Watch: Zee5

The much-awaited web series Rangbaaz 3: Darr Ki Rajneeti has started streaming on Zee5. It stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in the lead roles. It's the third instalment of the Rangbaaz franchise. The first part starred Saqib Saleem in the lead role and the sequel featured Jimmy Sherigill as the protagonist. The audience has high expectations from Rangbaaz 3 as the previous two parts had impressed one and all. So, below is a list of five reasons why you should miss Rangbaaz season 3 on Zee5…

Franchise Factor

Rangbaaz seasons 1 and 2 had received a good response. A lot of times, we have seen that the sequels fail to take the franchise forward properly and makers just use the title to grab eyeballs. But, that's not the case here. While Rangbaaz 3 is a totally different story, it lives up to the expectations that audiences have from the series.

Performances

There’s no doubt that is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry, and his performance as Haroon Shah Ali Baig aka Saheb is just amazing. also leaves a mark with her strong act.

Interesting political crime drama

Nowadays, on OTT, crime dramas have nothing great to offer. Either there’s too much of blood or violence, or it’s only about cuss words. But, Rangbaaz 3 is an interesting political crime drama that keeps you engaged.

Inspired by true events

The makers have not claimed that it's a biopic or a series based on someone’s life, but Rangbaaz 3 has several instances that you might feel are inspired by true events. Audiences have always loved watching series based on true events, so this one should be on your binge-watch list.

6 episodes series

A lot of series have around 8-10 episodes that are 50 mins to 1 hour long. But, Rangbaaz 3 is crisp and a 6 episodes series that you can clearly binge-watch in a day. Also, with less run-time of the episodes, it successfully keeps you engaged.

Ratings: 3/5