Movie: Rashtra Kavach Om

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj, Prachee Shah

Director: Kapil Verma

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Murtuza Iqbal

Aditya Roy Kapur is known for starring in romantic films like Aashiqui 2, Fitoor, and others. His last theatrical release was Malang which was a romantic-action thriller and Aditya did a few action scenes in it. But now, he enters into a total action genre with his latest release Rashtra Kavach Om. The trailer of the film had received a decent response, and Aditya's fans have been waiting to watch him in the action avatar. But, is this wait worth it? Find out in our Rashtra Kavach Om movie review…

What's it about

Om ( ) works as an agent for a team in RAW who is trying to find Dev ( ). Dev had created a kavach (shield) that can be very useful for the country. But, during a mission, while fighting with bad guys Om gets shot in the head. All his memory gets erased and he only remembers an incident that took place in his childhood. So, will Om get his memory back? How will the team find Dev and get the kavach? These things take the movie forward.

What’s hot

The film is a treat for Aditya Roy Kapur fans. He has proved that he can carry an action film on his shoulders. Aditya has done the action effortlessly and not just in the action scenes, but even in the scenes where he has to emote, the actor has done that perfectly. Sanjana Sanghi leaves a mark, especially in the action scene that she has been given in the first half. Ashutosh Rana is also good in his part, and Prachee Shah has acted well.

The action in the film has been choreographed very well. Also, there’s a chase sequence in the second half that will keep you hooked. But, can good performances, and a couple of action sequences save a movie?

What’s not

The basic concept of Rashtra Kavach Om is good, but writers Raj Saluja and Niket Pandey, and director Kapil Verma have failed to convert this decent concept into a good film. The screenplay and the narration (apart from action scenes) lack the punch and are not up to the mark.

The movie starts with a bang. The first 15-20 mins are good with two action sequences that keep us glued to the screens. But, then when the whole flashback story starts the movie becomes boring. Even the second half is quite bumpy, and the setting of the climax will remind you of Baaghi 3.

While most of the actors are good, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff are wasted. Prakash Raj was so good in Major which was released a few weeks ago, but here his character doesn’t offer something new. Jackie Shroff’s screen time is quite less and there’s no scope for him to shine.

Even the music in the film is strictly average. Apart from the track, Kala Sha Kala, there’s no song that will grab your attention.

BL Verdict

Rashtra Kavach Om gets full marks when it comes to action, but the screenplay and narration spoil the film. It’s a must-watch for Aditya Roy Kapur fans, but others can think twice before heading to a theatre.

Rating :2.5 out of 5