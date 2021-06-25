Ray web series review: Barring Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon and Ali Fazal's performances, this will make Satyajit Ray very restless in the afterlife

Ray is a 4-part anthology web series on Netflix, based on a corresponding number of the eponymous Satyajit Ray's short stories, each episode (Forget Me Not, Bahupriya, Hungama Hai Kyon Barpa, Spotlight are their titles) being 50-65 minutes long, and deals with themes like infidelity, chauvinism, pride, anonymity, kleptomania, religion and fame.