Movie: Red Notice

Red Notice Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Shruti Arya, Ed Sheeran (in a cameo)

Red Notice Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Where to Watch: Netflix

Review by: Urmimala Banerjee Also Read - From Special Ops 1.5 to Marvel Legends: Hawkeye: New movies and shows to watch on Disney+ Hotstar this November

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Red Notice is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Red Notice review.. Also Read - Jungle Cruise movie review: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt take us back to the swashbuckling, exotic, romanticized adventures of yore

What's it about

The story is about the hunt for Cleopatra's third fabled jeweled egg which was gifted to her by the Roman general Mark Antony. We have a con man, a cop and one more con woman who are on a quest for it. The film is just about how they cross paths and find the egg. But there is a lot of double-crossing that happens almost after every ten minutes. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Jagga Jasoos to return as a web series, Thalaivi to release on 2 OTT platforms, Red Notice teaser kicks ass and more

Watch the Family Drama trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What's hot

Gal Gadot steals the show from Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. She is terrific in every frame. The actress looks stunning and shows off her famed action chops with finesse. The other highlight is the chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. Their chemistry and comic timing lifts up some blandly written scenes. Shruti Arya does well as Inspector Urvashi Das. The actress has a full-fledged role in the movie. Given the wafer-thin plot, the makers do well to keep the duration of the film under two hours. Fans of Indiana Jones will relate to the plot, which means travelling to exotic destinations of the world.

What's not

The film has zero novelty. You can always predict what is going to happen next, which kills the excitement. Moreover, the development of the characters is very poor. It is a popcorn film but a little more effort would have been good.

BL Verdict

Gal Gadot fans won't be disappointed with the film. Red Notice has a bit of humour, adventure and good production values but if you are looking for a film with a good script, this one won't excite you.