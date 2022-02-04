Rocket Boys starring Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh has started streaming on Sony LIV today. The series revolves around Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha (Jim) who is also known as the ‘Father of the Indian Nuclear Program’, and Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai (Ishwak) who is called ‘Father of the Indian Space Program’. We have read about them in our Science and History textbooks, and now, it’s time to witness their story in the series. So, is Rocket Boys worth a binge-watch? Here’s what netizens have to say… Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Ajay Devgn's entry in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will fill theatres with claps and whistles

Netizens are impressed with the series, and they are showering praises on it. A Twitter user posted, "Just FANTASTIC #RocketBoys MASTERPIECE. So grateful to know about those greatest personalities #HomiBhabha #VikramSarabhai who built a new future for a country, but tears rolled from eyes when the trailer gave glimpse of that great persona KALAM sir whom we've witnessed." A netizen tweeted, "GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED #RocketBoys launched successfully on #SonyLIV." One more Twitter user wrote, "Just watched 2 episodes of #RocketBoys I am so thrilled!!! A must watch!" Check out the tweets below…

Just FANTASTIC #RocketBoys MASTERPIECE. ????

So grateful to know about those greatest personalities #HomiBhabha #VikramSarabhai who built a new future for a country, but tears rolled from eyes when the trailer gave glimpse of that great persona KALAM sir whom we've witnessed. — Dipti (@Dipti8888) February 3, 2022

Just watched 2 episodes of #RocketBoys I am so thrilled!!! A must watch! — Shravan Gubbi (@shravangubbi) February 3, 2022

Just watched the 1st episode of #RocketBoys ,Started binge watching ? and it's a @SonyLIV appreciation tweet.

At times when @NetflixIndia is struggling at Indian content you are cracking it perfectly.

Scam 1992 & now rocket boys ? #RocketBoys pic.twitter.com/8L9oBwxTK1 — ???????? ????? (@praneethreddy33) February 3, 2022

#RocketBoys is must watch...what a brilliant show...congratulations to everyone who is associated with this masterpiece ?. — Golmaal (@Raj_vikram_) February 3, 2022

Rocket Boys is created by Nikkhil Advani under his banner Emmay Entertainment, and Roy Kapur Films. It is written and directed by Abhay Pannu, and also stars and .