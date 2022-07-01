After getting delayed multiple times, R Madhavan starrer Rocketry The Nambi Effect has hit the big screens today. Madhavan has not just acted in the film, but he has also directed it. The movie, which is a biopic on Nambi Narayanan also stars Simran in the lead role. Rocketry is a multi-lingual film and has Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo in the Hindi version, and Suriya has done a cameo in the Tamil version. The trailer of the film had impressed one and all, and now, even the movie has left a huge mark. Also Read - Trending South News today: Shruti Haasan talks about battling PCOS-endometriosis, R Madhavan trolled for getting Indian Twitter users wrong and more

Netizens are loving the film and they are calling it a ‘masterpiece’ and ‘Oscar worthy’ A netizen wrote, “#NambiNarayanan @NambiNOfficial #RocketryTheNambiEffect #Rocketry One of the best cinematic experience I have seen.. The direction, the music, the actors everyone was just splendid.. @ActorMadhavan did what he always do the best #ShahRukhKhan Oscar deserving movie sir..” Check out the other tweets below… Also Read - Shruti Haasan's PCOS and endometriosis, Shenaz Treasurywala's face blindness and more Bollywood actors who faced severe health issues

#NambiNarayanan @NambiNOfficial #RocketryTheNambiEffect #Rocketry

One of the best cinematic experience I have seen.. The direction, the music, the actors everyone was just splendid..

@ActorMadhavan did what he always do the best❤️❤️ #ShahRukhKhan?

Oscar deserving movie sir.. pic.twitter.com/mqEX7cdMRX — Hanish Agrawal (@iamhanishag) July 1, 2022

Watched #RocketryTheNambiEffect The untold true story of Nambi Narayanan sir today realised to the world and our #india @NambiNOfficial sir struggle will not be forgotten.@ActorMadhavan sir acting and dedication for the movie superb.

4.2/5⭐️#isro #Rocketry #Madhavan #movies pic.twitter.com/MxOWqWSTDe — Raviraj S Patil ?? (@raviraj_spatil) July 1, 2022

ROCKETRY

What a biopic of Dr.Nambi Narayanan sorry sir for our country.I hope that every student should go and watch a story and how he made the first engine of our @isro A great Thanks to @ActorMadhavan #RocketryTheNambiEffect #Rocketry And A great Thanks to our @NambiNOfficial pic.twitter.com/T1LN3GmM9V — Anurag Mohanty (@MyMusicAnurag) July 1, 2022

The movie marks 's directorial debut, and he had revealed that someone else was supposed to direct the film, but that filmmaker opted out and later he took up the job. However, Madhavan in an interview had revealed that he won’t be directing any other film. But, we wonder if he will change his mind as Rocketry The Nambi Effect has received such a great response. Also Read - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect star R Madhavan trolled for getting the number of Indian Twitter users wrong; actor reacts, 'Why so much venom?'

Advertisement

When it comes to box office, it is expected that the movie will take a slow start, but one can expect it to grow with positive word of mouth.