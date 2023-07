Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is releasing two days from today. Karan Johar returns to the director's seat for a visual extravaganza which is a romance drama with stellar supporting actors who are experienced veterans in the field. The upcoming new movie's screening was held last evening which saw a lot of Bollywood celebs attending. And now, they are sharing their review of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer movie. Check out Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani celebs movie review here: Also Read - Is this Vicky Kaushal's look for Laxman Utekar's film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj?

Celebs review Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh:

Last night, we saw Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Shashank Khaitan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neetu Kapoor and more celebs watching Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani directed by Karan Johar and now, they are heaping praises on the movie and also the performances of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Vicky Kaushal called it a hardcore big screen family entertainer and asks fans to take their families with them for the movie. Arjit Taneja also called it a family entertainer. Neetu Kapoor was all praise for her bahu and also praised the cast. Kim Sharma, who made a rare public appearance praised Karan Johar saying that he did it again. She laughed and cried and loved all the layers in the movie. Varun Sood called Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a beautiful film and shared that it made him feel a lot of emotions.

Abhishek Bachchan, who reached the screening with mom, Jaya Bachchan (also the cast member of RARKPK) and sister Shweta Bachchan, wrote that the movie is a complete and total family entertainer. He praised Karan and asked fans to go and watch the film in theatres when it releases on Friday. Seema Sajdeh also watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora and others. Seema subtly shared that one must go and watch the movie again. Maheep called it an outstanding film. Malaika, on the other hand, shared that the film has everything and called Karan, the man of the moment. Alia Bhatt's mom, Soni Razdan also labelled it an entertainer. Check out the celeb reviews here:

Just a couple of minutes ago we saw Alia Bhatt aka Rani and Ranveer Singh aka Rocky at the Kalina airport. They have been promoting Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani across the nation. Have you booked your tickets yet?