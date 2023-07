Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is winning hearts, and how? The fans have managed to watch the first day's guest show, and they are going gaga over the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer and calling it a full paisa vasool. Karan Johar is back at his director's seat after 7 years, and he proved that he is the filmmaker first and then anything else. The viewers who have watched RARKPK are thanking KJo for making this beautiful film. Talking about Ranveer and Alia, they are winning 5 stars for their spectacular performances; their chemistry has been loved by fans, and they cannot get over this beautiful family drama. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt song Jhumka Gira Re has a deep connection with Amitabh Bachchan

Watch the video of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani honest review by fans outside the theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

Take a look at how fans are raving about Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Also Read - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: CBFC cuts few scenes in Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh starrer; removes mention of 'bra' and more

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is the best best best movieeeeeeeeee!!!! Drama, laughter, tears, song, dance but most of all some excellent messages in the movie! It’s out and out #KaranJohar ?? @aliaa08 just lights up the screen with her smile itself & @RanveerOfficial - tu kya hai… — Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) July 27, 2023

Just started watching #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani and already loving it! ?? Can’t wait to see how the story unfolds. #RRKPKReview #RRKPKInCinemas pic.twitter.com/Do5sUAieDW — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) July 28, 2023

#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is KJo's much anticipated return to direction and it does indeed live up to the hype thanks to the sizzling chemistry between @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 with solid supporting acts from @AzmiShabana #JayaBachchan #Dharmendra @tota_rc & #AamirBashir pic.twitter.com/gxUSAMJc9s — Murtaza Ali Khan (@MurtazaCritic) July 28, 2023

Alia and Ranveer are seen as Rani and Rocky in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and the viewers are calling them the perfect fit for their roles. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. Also Read - After Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar to release 6 more films in next 12 months

Karan Johar had hosted a special screening of the film where Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and many other stars made their debut, and they all were bowled over by everything in this phenomenal grandeur by Karan Johar. All the critics, including Kamaal R Khan, who often mocks every film, praised RARKPK and called it the best Karan Johar film till date.