There are many fans who are mourning that Bollywood is not what it used to be. Trust Karan Johar to bring back the charm of the late 90s or early 2000s with a film like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The filmmaker who is back in the director's chair after eight years navigates a story of love across generations with his usual flair for showcasing lives of crazy rich Indians. It is a celebratory film for Dharma Productions, and definitely one that brings in cheer from the audience. Loaded with emotions, melodrama and music RARKPK is told in the timeless Bollywood tradition of combining narration and music.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and more

Language: Hindi

Genre: Romantic drama

Director: Karan Johar

Streaming on: Theatres

Release date: 28th July 2023

BL Verdict: 4 stars

What's it about

Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) is on the hunt for Jamini (Shabana Azmi) who can help his partially bedridden grandfather regain a bit of his memory. In his quest, he gets acquainted with her grand-daughter Rani Chatterjee and they fall in love. But like every desi couple, they know that Indian marriages are quite dependent on backseat driving. Finding acceptance from their families is a monumental task as they are as different as chalk and cheese. Will love finally overcome these hurdles and get that dream ending?



What's Hot

RARKPK scores high on its entertainment value. With its colour, opulence, sets and fervour it is a big screen movie. Not only visuals, the film is packed with romance, music, drama and hilarious lines that will have you laugh, hoot and cheer for the characters all through. Ranveer Singh as Rocky Randhawa is stellar. The character is as loud as it can be. In the hands of a lesser actor it would have ended up as a laughing stock but he infuses it with warmth, charm and immense love. You will want someone to simp over you like Rocky does for Rani. Alia Bhatt is near perfect as educated, sophisticated South Delhi Bong Rani Chatterjee. They have terrific chemistry as their love story blossoms and their hungry kisses will make you blush. The trio of Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra are fantastic. While the ladies are terrific, Dharmendra springs a huge surprise (We will not reveal it!). The ensemble cast of Anjali Anand, Kshitee Jog, Churni Ganguly and Tota Roy Chowdhury are in fine form. Tota Roy Chowdhury puts in a nuanced performance as the sensitive, progressive and artistic father of Alia Bhatt. The film is written by Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Roy and Ishita Moitra. The dialogues by Moitra are immensely creative. Production designer Amrita Mahal Nakai has created a world of opulence full of art, sophistication and character. While the music might not be at par with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil or Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, it is certainly not a disappointment. The placement of the songs is quite good.

Karan Johar shows us why he is a master of love stories. The subtext of the film is vast. From unintentional conditioned patriarchy to cancel culture and gender roles, the movie addresses everything head on. The questions posed in the film are relatable and will make you think. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a film that is more than bubblegum millennial romance. It compares to KJo's best works like My Name Is Khan. Compared to many Bollywood films, they have refrained from making a caricature of Bengalis.

What's not

The second half is quite predictable. It won't be wrong to say that it plays out like a daily soap drama. The film could have been a bit shorter. But these are minor gripes.

Verdict

Karan Johar is back with a bang. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is ace Bollywood style filmmaking. Ranveer Singh has proved why is one of the finest. Alia Bhatt has one more stellar act and potential blockbuster under her belt. Kudos to the entire team!