RRR: Fans call Jr NTR-Ram Charan film better than Prabhas' Baahubali; shell out as much as Rs 2,100 per ticket

RRR has made a roaring start at the box office. The film is going houseful in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. We told you that tickets for early morning shows were going for as much as Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR aka Nandamuri Tarak Rama Rao. The latest news is that tickets for RRR are being sold at as much as Rs 2,100 per ticket but fans who have watched the film are not complaining. It seems the movie is ten times better than Baahubali. RRR is made on a budget of Rs 500 to 600 crore. The film is set in pre-Independent India.

RRR is getting fab response from fans. Though the story is quite simple, the main attraction is the screenplay of SS Rajamouli and the fab performances from Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The cameo of Ajay Devgn is also being appreciated by one and all.

One word - MASTERPIECE one of the best movies ever made in tollywood.Congrats to the entire time for their unbelievable hard work. Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan has created a huge impact in the movie.#RRRMovie #RRRreview pic.twitter.com/K1ck9Pxa6f — ¥ (@Mashooqfarebi) March 25, 2022

RRR has taken a mammoth opening in the Telugu states. Our reviewer Russell D'Silva wrote, "The best thing about RRR is how Director SS Rajamouli intersperses minor aspects of old-school cinematic tropes withing the look and feel of a large-scale, booming canvas. Bheem and Raju personify the kind of friendship we used to witness in days of yore through Bollywood movies like Sholay, Yaarana, Dostana, Dost and more – one possessing the smarts, the other a naive simpleton with a heart of gold, each going all our to help and sacrifice for one another."