SS Rajamouli's RRR starring Jr NTR, , , and is all set to hit the big screens on 25th March 2022. It's a Telugu film, but will be dubbed and released in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The audience has high expectations from RRR as it is releasing after Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 which had broken records at the box office. Everyone is keen to know the reviews of RRR, and the first movie review of the movie is OUT now.

Umair Sandhu, who is a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, has seen the film, and recently he took to Twitter to inform everyone about the film. In a few tweets he wrote, "#RRRMoive Review from Censor Board. It makes you proud that an Indian filmmaker dared to dream big and accomplished it. It is definitely not to be missed. Call it a BO blockbuster today, but tomorrow,it ll be remembered as a classic.#JrNTR & #RamCharan Rocked it ! #RRR. #RRR has Power Packed Story, Thrilling Background Score, First Rate Production Designing. Full on Engaging flick from start to end. Top Notch Performances by every actor ! #SSRajamouli is officially No.1 Director in India Now. What a Cinematic Saga ! Just WOW #RRRMovie."

Sandhu further wrote, "#RRRMovie belongs to #JrNTR. He gave MINDBLOWING Performance. He is the Heart of #RRR. #RRRMovie Review from Censor Board. #RamCharan is in Terrific Form. He Stole the Show all the way. Deadly Combo of #JrNTR & #RamCharan. #AjayDevgn is Surprise Package. He Nailed it. #AliaBhatt shines in her Role. She looks beautiful in #RRR. Story & Screenplay is the Real " HERO " of #RRRMovie. That totally engaged you for 3 Hours."

RRR is expected to take the box office by storm, but the Hindi version of the film might get affected due to The Kashmir Files.