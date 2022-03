RRR has finally released today. The movie made by SS Rajamouli stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR in lead roles. RRR is set in the pre-Independence era. The movie is about two people who want to free people from the British. There is immense anticipation about the movie. Kamaal R Khan who is a self-proclaimed critic has slammed the movie. In fact, he has said that SS Rajamouli should be jailed for six months for making a film like RRR. While most people do not seem to take his reviews seriously, check out what Kamaal R Khan has tweeted about RRR. Also Read - RRR Movie Review: Jr NTR-Ram Charan's fab performances, SS Rajamouli's direction drives fans crazy; netizens term it 'Masterpiece' - read tweets

Film #RRR is full time south Masala film without head and feet. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

It’s interval of #RRR! Raja Mauli Sahab, Kuch Zyada Hi Chutiyapa Nahi Ho Gaya? Kuch Toh Limit Honi Chahiye Sir. Matlab Aap Toh unlimited Par Utar Aaye Sir.? — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

Sir @ssrajamouli you are killing my all senses. My all knowledge has become Zero today. Kaise Kar lete ho sir? Maza Hi Aa Gaya sir. Every director makes his Aag and #RRR is your AAG. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

Film #RRR is that shit film, which has never made before in the history of Indian cinema. This film destroys the brain cells of a human being to make him alive dead. It is the worst film ever made In India. Thugs of Hindustan is Mughal E Azam compare to this crap. 0* from me. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

I can’t call it mistake but I will call it biggest crime. Director #Rajamouli should be jailed for minimum 6 months for making this crap film #RRR with ₹600Cr budget. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 24, 2022

RRR has got huge advance booking in all South states. The movie is loaded with great visuals, background score and music despite fab performances from Ram Charan and Junior NTR.