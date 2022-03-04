Web Series: Rudra

Rudra Cast: Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Esha Deol, Milind Gunaji, Ashish Vidyarthi

Rudra Director: Rajesh Mapuskar

Where to Watch: Disney Hotstar

Review by: Russel D'Silva (based on the first three episodes seen prior to release) Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls sex workers offering services at a rate of Rs 20 as a child; says, 'It is inhuman'

Ajay Devgn finally makes his web series debut in the Disney+ Hotstar show, Rudra (he had already made his OTT debut on the same platform last year with Bhuj: The Pride of India), an official adaptation of smash hit British show, Luther, starring . The UK original was a landmark moment in British crime shows, way before the advent of digital streaming services. So, how well does Rudra function as an Indian adaptation? How much does Ajay Devgn make the character his own? And does Director Rajesh Mapuskar (Ferrari Ki Sawaari, Ventilator) opt for a frame-to-frame remake of merely retains the essence of Luther while leaving his imprint on Rudra? Well, for starters, Ajay Devgn is the brooding heart and soul of this Disney+ Hotstar web series. As for the other queries, read on to know what I make of the web series... Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali recalls strange incident from the sets of Alia Bhatt starrer; says 'all actors became quiet...'

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Rudra is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Rudra web series review... Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu blasts news anchor over 'loser' remark; Madhuri Dixit roasts young stars and more

What's it about

Rudra ( ) is a super-cop, who's always the best man for the darkest cases, because of how he doesn't mind pushing the boundaries of the law, which constantly puts him at a crossroads with his department as also in his personal life.

Watch the Rudra trailer below:

What's hot

Ajay Devgn is Rudra and Rudra is Ajay Devgn and that's not only because he's essaying the eponymous character, but how he does all the heavy lifting, elevating the web series on his broad shoulders, head and shoulders above where it might have landed. The superstar is brooding, badass and bloody terrific as the heart, soul, brain, personality and everything else of Rudra. Of course, , , and display their expertise when given the chance, but they're not afforded many chances with undercooked character arcs and a half-baked screenplay, but more of that later. Raashii Khanna is smooth and seductive in her part, but again, is let down with the material on hand. Other plus points include some gorgeous cinematography and arresting visuals, where Mumbai almost serves as its own character, almost. Coming to the web series itself, there are certain scenes and that linger long in your mind, but one wishes there were more such moments.

What's not

Rudra tried hard to follow the episodic format of Luther, but barely comes close to recreating the same impact, with major issue being that Luther would solve one case over 2-3 episodes while Rudra tried resolving it in one episode flat, leading to rushed and at times, contrived outcomes. As mentioned before, both the screenplay and character arcs aren't well-formed while some of the standout moments that do occur are few and far between. Additionally, Raashi Khanna, who plays the a character based on Alice Morgan from the original, neither gets a chance to shine nor does the sexual tension between her and Ajay Devgn come to the fore despite playing the second lead on the show. The quandary in all this is that even though things intermittently feel rushed, the narrative drags at places due to editing issues. It's no surprise though that the biggest disappointment here is .

BL Verdict

Watch Rudra on Hotstar for Ajay Devgn who clearly displays why the infectious combination of a superstar and great actor can tide over even some prominent issues in a script. I'm going with 3 out of 5 stars.