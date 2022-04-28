No more than a handful of mid-air thrillers or airplane movies (whatever floats your boat) in general have left a lasting impression both at the box office and in the audience's minds down the years. The ones that immediately spring to mind are Air Force One, Executive Decision, Con Air and Airport 1975. The number reduces way more in Bollywood, with just Neerja and Bell Bottom being the only ones that hold their head high. So, where does Runway 34, starring Ajay Devgn Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh find itself? And does Ajay Devgn, who's two erstwhile directorial efforts, U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay, don't hold fond memories, finally redeems himself behind the camera? Well... the answer to both those questions is a resounding "yes".

Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay Devgn) is forced to land his plane in a life-threatening situation due to a combination of torrential weather and over-confidence. Despite pulling off a heroic landing and saving the lives of all his passengers, an inquiry is held after AAIB senior counselor believes he's guilty of putting everybody's life in danger.