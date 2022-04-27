Runway 34 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh is all set to release on 29th April 2022. The first movie review of the film was given by Umair Sandhu who is a member of the overseas Censor Board. He called it ‘one of the finest films ever made in Indian cinema’. Now, last night, a special screening of the Runway 34 was organised and many celebs like Kapil Sharma, Jackky Bhagnani, and others attended it. So, here’s what the celebs have to say about the film. Also Read - Urfi Javed spotted outside a studio in black tee and shorts; fans say, 'Kapde mil gaye' - watch video
Kapil Sharma tweeted, “Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction.” Also Read - Brahmastra trailer: Here's a MAJOR update for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt fans
Jackky, who is in a relationship with the film’s female lead Rakul, shared a note on Twitter which read, “#Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. A1 direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me sooo proud — All the best team and I am so sure the audiences will love the film.” Also Read - Here's how Ranbir Kapoor introduced wife Alia Bhatt to his family after varmala and it's proof of their crazy love
Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, “Saw #Runway34 last night - Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn - so proud of what this man is capable of. The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB! The cold look and the deep baritone sent shivers down my spine. @SrBachchan Sir you were awesome as Narayan Vedant. Definitely need a dictionary for the Hindi words. @Rakulpreet how good are u in the film.The vulnerability, Indecisiveness, fear I could feel it all.”
Genelia Deshmukh also wrote on Twitter, “#Runway34 - What a film, kept me at the edge of my seat throughout.. the plane landing sequence is just exceptional. I could feel the gravity fall to zero in my seat. @SrBachchan sir, screen presence and authority is unmatched. @Rakulpreet you portrayed varied emotions to the tee. Be it dilemma, loyalty, fear, uncertainty. The day belongs to the actor-director @ajaydevgn is there anything you can’t do. Thank you for this experience and thank you for landing the plane safely- #runway34_onapril29 go watch.”
