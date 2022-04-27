Runway 34 starring , , and is all set to release on 29th April 2022. The first movie review of the film was given by Umair Sandhu who is a member of the overseas Censor Board. He called it ‘one of the finest films ever made in Indian cinema’. Now, last night, a special screening of the Runway 34 was organised and many celebs like , , and others attended it. So, here’s what the celebs have to say about the film. Also Read - Urfi Javed spotted outside a studio in black tee and shorts; fans say, 'Kapde mil gaye' - watch video

Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."

Jackky, who is in a relationship with the film's female lead Rakul, shared a note on Twitter which read, "#Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. A1 direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me sooo proud — All the best team and I am so sure the audiences will love the film."

tweeted, “Saw #Runway34 last night - Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn - so proud of what this man is capable of. The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB! The cold look and the deep baritone sent shivers down my spine. @SrBachchan Sir you were awesome as Narayan Vedant. Definitely need a dictionary for the Hindi words. @Rakulpreet how good are u in the film.The vulnerability, Indecisiveness, fear I could feel it all.”

The cold look and the deep baritone sent shivers down my spine. @SrBachchan Sir you were awesome as Narayan Vedant. Definitely need a dictionary for the Hindi words. @Rakulpreet how good are u in the film.The vulnerability, Indecisiveness, fear I could feel it all. ???? #Runway34 pic.twitter.com/1pekOh1Cxm — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 27, 2022

Genelia Deshmukh also wrote on Twitter, “#Runway34 - What a film, kept me at the edge of my seat throughout.. the plane landing sequence is just exceptional. I could feel the gravity fall to zero in my seat. @SrBachchan sir, screen presence and authority is unmatched. @Rakulpreet you portrayed varied emotions to the tee. Be it dilemma, loyalty, fear, uncertainty. The day belongs to the actor-director @ajaydevgn is there anything you can’t do. Thank you for this experience and thank you for landing the plane safely- #runway34_onapril29 go watch.”