Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is the latest OTT release. Starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal and many more - the web series has released on Disney+Hotstar. It is directed by Homi Adajania. The story is about women running a drug cartel. The story dwells into many layers of how the women are ruling the industry which is presumed to be patriarchal in nature. As the series made it to the OTT platform, netizens have given out their reactions. Much to the delight of the makers, it is all positive.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a hit among audience

On Twitter, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is trending. Netizens are sharing their reviews of , , 's series and stating that it is a must-watch series. Quite a few are pretty impressed with Dimple Kapadia's acting chops. Many are calling it one of the best performances of Dimple Kapadia so far. In an intereview with BollywoodLife, even mentioned that Dimple Kapadia has given her career best performance in the series. He said, "I am not saying this from any bias but this is one of her best performances so far in her filmography. That's quite a very heavy thing to say. "

Reviews suggest that Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo will keep you hooked to the screens from the very first episode. It is intense, gritty and fun at the same time, say netizens. Some also helmed Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo for being an emotional roller-coster journey.

Check out the Twitter review of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo below:

Saas Bahu aur Flamingo I feel is an ode to empowered women! The first 4 episodes take us on a magnanimous ride of emotions while the last 4 reveal hidden secrets within. One thing is clear- the backstory surely makes you weep pic.twitter.com/3lGGTAqX62 — rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) May 6, 2023

Saas Bahu aur Flamingo series is actually an emotional roller-coaster ride. While Episode 2 is a banter of laughter, the next episode makes us weep for hearing Rani Baa. Her journey I feel is the most touching part of the series! pic.twitter.com/X3fmQktWsZ — Paapi Gudiya? (@epic_meme00) May 6, 2023

Dimple Kapadia's portrayal of Rani Baa in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a masterclass in acting. She effortlessly commands attention and respect on screen. Truly a legend! #SaasBahuAurFlamingo #SBFOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/9hI54zbuPv — Riya Srivastava (@crave_21) May 6, 2023

Guess Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a hit among the netizens already. Among the cluster of OTT content, Homi Adajania's show has managed to grab audiences' attention very well.