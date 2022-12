Quite a few Bollywood films are now making their way to the theatres. Among the cluster of films, Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's film Salaam Venky has made it to the theatres today. The movie directed by Revathi is about a mother who does it all to fulfill her son's last wish. It is based on a true story. It is based on the book The Last Hurrah by Shrikant Murthy which narrates the story of a 24-year-old chess player who suffered from the rare degenerative disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The movies has made it to the theatres and going by the Twitter reactions one can say that it going to be an emotional ride. Also Read - Entertainment News Today: Rhea Chakraborty finds love again two years after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding guest list and more

Movie Review: Here's what netizens have to say about Salaam Venky starring and directed by

Just finished watching #salaamvenky

What a amazing film ?

Best film ever watched till date

Kajol❤️❤️❤️ u r very awesome — Vidya (@Vidyakajolic) December 9, 2022

Its SENTIMENT, its LOVE,its COMEDY,its THRILLER "SALAAM VENKY " Movie ?Concept is good ?. FROM TODAY in theaters....Tickets ? booking OPEN NOW in ONLINE AND IN near THEATRES.All the best ? to Bollywood actress KAJOL mam ? ?.This is SRIDHAR.M https://t.co/BO1nIDsUJj pic.twitter.com/kHml3GDPoD — Sridhar. M (@sridharm1980) December 9, 2022

#SalaamVenky interval:- #VishalJethwa deserves all the love and praise! All the markings of a star man. #Kajol really delivering the helplessness of a mother having dedicated her life only to her own son Heartfelt but heartbreaking because it’s an empty theatre ? — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) December 9, 2022

Just yesterday, Ajay Devgn reviewed wife Kajol's film and mentioned that he was touched by it. He penned a note stating that the film charged him emotionally.

Salaam Venky ‘charged’ me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially Revathy. And, young @vishaljethwa06. My best wishes to the entire cast & crew. pic.twitter.com/3r4hqg6THi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 8, 2022

Ajay Devgn also urged fans to watch Salaam Venky in theatres.