Salaar movie review: Prabhas in a true blue brave heart action avatar, together with power packed performer Prithviraj Sukumaran in a visual extravaganza helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. Does one need any more reasons to be excited about this new movie? After much delay, the much-awaited Telugu movie is finally on the big screens and the hype amongst Prabhas fans have been high in anticipation. The big actioner, releasing right before the Christmas holiday kicks in, has raked in huge moolah in advance bookings in India and abroad, which is evident about the kind of frenzy amongst Darling's fans to witness him as a badass rebel once again on the big screens. But does Salaar meet all the hype and expectations? Read BollywoodLife Salaar movie review to know what is in store for you.

Movie Review: Salaar

Cast: Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao amongst others

Director: Prashanth Neel

Release Date: December 22, 2023 in theatres

Prabhas, Prithviraj, Prashanth: This power packed trio delivers all that they promised in the trailer. The action film keeps you at the edge of the seat with its intriguing story line and the mystery around each characters and their dynamics. The action scenes are well choreographed and bring out the best of Rebel Star Prabhas. He is presented in a way that will appeal to his fans and others too. The bromance between Prabhas and Prithviraj has some interesting moments and it is a delight to watch the two actors in a single frame. Their style and swag is on point and you can't decide who is looking dishier. The Salaar world and the Khansaar universe has a lot of similarity to the look and feel of KGF but there is no complaining as so far the stories have been different so far without any scope of predictability. The dialogues are written well with a few punches here and there and some seeti maar moments (we watched the film's Hindi dubbed version).

The casting is perfect and the looks of all the characters is designed to add to the mystic of the Khansaar universe that they belong to. Prabhas' intense look suits him and he does most of the talking with his body language and eyes. There are some scenes that will remind you of Prabhas' character from Baahubali and that again is something that fans would only thank Prashanth Neel for. He knows his actors and their strengths and does a great job at highlighting those at the right moments. The background score adds to the fast paced narrative while the screenplay keeps you engaged.

The movie ends leaving you asking for more and the promise to be back with the story behind Deva aka Salaar (Prabhas) and his friend Wardha Raj Mannar (Prithviraj) turned into his foe. Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam will bring with it a lot of revelations.

What's not?

The movie starts with a good pace and keeps you hooked till the interval. However the second half drags a little with some basic fight scenes being exaggerated. The world of Salaar is very large and the Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire leaves you with many questions and confusions. This is just an introduction to the Khansaar universe and the politics within. But this is just the surface and looks like there is much more to it. And it looks like Prashanth Neel has left most of the storytelling for the second part that is Salaar Part 2 Shouryanga Parvam. Unlike Baahubali, where we all were left with just one question 'Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?' Here, Salaar Part 2 will have many mysteries to unravel.

BL Verdict:

Prabhas looks dashing and his swag is unmissable. As a Darling fan, you will have many seeti maar moments and some which will leave you on total awe of the Rebel star. It is an out an out treat. If you loved KGF then there are high chances you will find Salaar appealing too. And all those who haven't had enough of the action, violence, blood and gore on the big screen, here's the perfect flick to end your year with a bang.

Rating : 3.5 out of 5

