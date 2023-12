Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire movie review: After much delay, anticipation, and speculation, Prabhas. And Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer action extravaganza has hit theatres today (December 22). The Telugu film directed by Prashanth Neel has released in multi languages and has clashed at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. The film was much awaited as it brings Prabhas in an action avatar in which his fans love him the most. Add to it the fact that it is helmed by the KGF creator. The curiosity and hype was obvious. But does Salaar meet the expectations? Does Prabhas and Prithviraj combo successfully impress? We are watching Salaar right now and this is BollywoodLife movie review of Salaar of the first half of the film. Also Read - Salaar actress Shruti Haasan shares her emotional turmoil post-parent separation, 'It was harder on Akshara because...'

The first half of Salaar is spent in establishing the plot and introducing the audience to the bond between Wardha (Prithviraj) and Deva (Prabhas). Deva can go to any lengths to save Wardha. A spate of unfortunate events force the two to go their separate ways but not before Deva promises Wardha to be back whenever he needs him. Cut to seven years later when Deva is living a life in oblivion with his mother. But he is exposed when enemies from his past learn about his whereabouts in their bid of locating an absconding Aadya (Shruti Haasan). Why are they behind her? Who is her father Krishnakant? How did Deva turn in Salaar? What is their connection with Khansaar? After all what happened seven years ago is all that awaits us in the second half. Also Read - Salaar advance booking day 1 early estimates: Prabhas starrer eyeing massive opening day collections, to beat Jawan?

Prabhas is back as the rebel action star and his entry and fight scenes are seeti-maar. The action scenes shot at the coal mine are as raw as it can get. Prabhas plays a one man army and how he takes on the baddies in the action sequence right before the interval, that also introduces him as Khansaar Ka Salaar is truly larger than life. It will be a true delight for all Prabhas fans. The first half of Salaar has been pacy and action packed so far and very intriguing, leaving one eager to know what's next? We are waiting to enter Khansaar and know what's Salaar aka Deva and Wardha's real connection and how did these two brother like friends turn into foes.

This is just all that has happened during the first half of Salaar before the interval. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the full Salaar movie review.