Sam Bahadur is slated to release on December 1, that is, tomorrow, and it is called Vicky Kaushal's best film till date. The first review of Sam Bahadur is out, and it's from the heartthrob's brother Sunny Kaushal who is going gaga over the mind-blowing performance of Vicky Kaushal. Sam Bahadur is the story of an Army General officer Sam Manekshaw, who was the chief of the army staff at the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Vicky plays the role of Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's directorial and has left his brother mind-blown.

Vicky Kaushal had hosted a special screening of Sam Bahadur for his family, friends, and industry people. Going by the first review of Sunny for Sam Bahadur, it will definitely make you intrigued to watch it in theaters. Sunny pens down a long note for Sam Bahadur and thanks Meghna Gulzar for making this film.

"What a film. What an amazing film this is. @rsvpmovies @meghnagulzar Thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur. It is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, and the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours. It made me laugh, cry, be inspired, and most importantly, it made me realise what great courage and character mean."

Vicky Kaushal outdoes himself in Sam Bahadur

Vicky, who is one of the most talented actors, has once again managed to impress his brother with his acting skills. Sunny heaves praise for his brother Vicky's performance in Sam Bahadur as he reviews the film.

"Just when I think you’ve outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again. I know you manifested this film, and now I can see why. I think this film chose you. I don’t think anybody could’ve played Sam better. You’ve given you heart and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man who was so valiantly lived."

Sunny even mentioned that he was damn proud of Vicky for choosing such actions and building his niche. Sam Bahadur is clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and it is claimed that good word of mouth will sell the film at the box office.