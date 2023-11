Sam Bahadur is a film based on the real life of an Army General Officer Sam Manekshaw's life who was known for his valour. The film stars Vicky Kaushal as Sam Bahadur, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, and when the two deadly combinations come together, the film automatically grabs attention. Sam Bahadur is slated to release on December 1, 2023, and the makers have done their best to give the audience an insight into Sam Manekshaw's life. And now the film has gotten a green signal from the family, and they are in love with it. Feild Marshal's family has become extremely emotional after seeing his life on screen, played by Vicky, and they cannot thank him enough for making the film so beautiful. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News Also Read - Sam Bahadur star Vicky Kaushal REVEALS one trait he had to get rid of for a happy married life with Katrina Kaif

Sam Manekshaw's grandest child, Brandy Batliwala, raved about the entire team of the film and said, The film made me feel so proud of the country and of the Indian Army. Both Vicky Kaushal and Meghna have done an amazing job Sam Manekshaw's grandest child even lauded Meghna Gulzar, praised her work, and mentioned having full faith in him. "We were very excited when Meghna Gulzar was brought on board because she's such a wonderful director. In fact, it was about the time Raazi had come out and we had seen her wonderful work."

He further added," They shared the script as well. A large part of the film is about the Indian Army because the movie is about his military career and the war. It is about the country and its accomplishments. So, there was a lot of consultation, and approval was sought from the Army."

Revealing some unknown facts about Sam Manekshaw, his grandest child revealed how he was a real down to earth person and was a big time foodie." He loved to cook and barbecue. You get a glimpse of that in the movie. He was from Amritsar, so his favourite food was Chhole Bhature. All those who worked in the house were like family to him. He would always chat with them and strike up a conversation with the shopkeepers in Coonoor town [where he lived]. They all knew him. He was just so down to earth and genuine."

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in the industry, and while being offered the role, the actor only had one query about doing justice to his looks. He called him a good-looking man.