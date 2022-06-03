Samrat Prithviraj movie review: Akshay Kumar fails to make an impact in this visually spectacular historical drama

Movie: Samrat Prithviraj

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar

Director: Chandra Prakash Dwivedi

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Rohit Maurya

When we talk about historical films, we remember Jodhaa Akbar, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and , to name a few. Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj has garnered good hype in the media and the masses. Fans are pouring out in numbers to watch the historical drama film based on Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar has previously worked in films such as and Gold which were period dramas too. While one was based on the Battle of Saragarhi, the other was a sports drama based on a gold-winning Indian Olympic athlete. Is his newest stint in historical drama worth a watch? Check out the review below: Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj movie review: From EPIC to FLOP – Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer gets mixed response from masses [View reactions]

What's it about?

As per Wiki, Samrat Prithviraj is adapted from the Braj language epic poem Prithviraj Raso which is based on one of the most famous and admired Rajput King Prithviraj Chauhan from the Chahamana dynasty. The film talks about the warrior king's fight with Muhammad Ghori, a ruler from the Ghurid Dynasty who led the Islamic Conquest of Hindustan.

What's hot?

The opening of Samrat Prithviraj and the first battle with Mohmmad Ghori will leave you with goosebumps. And the climax is equally fitting to leave you spell bound as you revel in the greatness of the Samrat Prithviraj. Akshay Kumar in the titular role of King Prithviraj Chauhan has brought his A game to the epic saga. Manushi Chhillar who makes her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj does a fine job as Princess Sanyogita. However, her character has limited scope to shine in the film. Sonu Sood plays the role of Chand Bardai, the shadow of the King. Sanjay Dutt plays Kaka Kanha. He will make you laugh and cry both in the movie. Samrat Prithviraj's background score is bang on with the narrative. Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi has given equal importance to the music to complement the story at best.

What's not?

There has been no eye for detail which is one of the most imperative aspects of a period film. Akshay is strong as the King but his overall aura is marred by the costume that kills the feels. Sanjay Dutt's potential seems wasted with the focus on the comedy element. Manav Vij who plays the lead antagonist looks menacing but falters in making an impact of being the villain. The songs are an utter disappointment. The lead pair that is Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar lack chemistry.

So, is Prithviraj Chauhan worth the watch? Well, to be honest, you can try. There are some scenes which will stay with you even after leaving the theatres. Going with 2.5 stars out of 5 for Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj.