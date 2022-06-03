Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillarstarrer Samrat Prithviraj is out in the theatres. And fans have reached the cinema halls to watch the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial. Samrat Prithviraj is a historical action drama film produced by Yashraj Films. Samrat Prithviraj has been in the news for various reasons in the last couple of weeks. The casting of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar as the Rajput king and princess Sanyogita is fresh.

Samrat Prithviraj movie review

Cinegoers are watching Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. And it has got a mixed reaction from the audience. From EPIC, amazing screen presence to FLOPBUSTER, sheer disaster and more, the netizens have different responses. Some said that Akshay Kumar didn't fit the bill to play Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, some lauded the historical accuracy and the story. Check out Samrat Prithviraj's movie reactions here:

Guys one word review

पृथ्वीराज जिन्दाबाद ???

At last scene all were clapping ?

हिन्दू शेर ? #PrithvirajChauhan

हर हर महादेव ?? #SamratPrithvirajReview

Thnx @akshaykumar @yrf for making this ? everyone should watch ? — Akki10 #Prithviraj ?❤ (@HiteshY23384055) June 3, 2022

Just Finished Watching #SamratPrithviraj movie.

It's a BLOCKBUSTER ??? Period movies should be like this not over the top like bansali , ashutosh do.@akshaykumar is just fantastic ??

Rest of the cast are also superb.

Must watch #SamratPrithvirajReview — Allu Fan (@AlluFan70622618) June 3, 2022

Sitting in the office and still can't get myself out of the theatre the feeling and the movie

Will watch it again tonight with family#SamratPrithvirajReview #SamratPrithviraj #AkshayKumar https://t.co/bNffnJkcty — ????? ?️ዪ° (@AdrRishi) June 3, 2022

Akshay Kumar made prithviraj

chauhan look like a comedian

In the movie Sheer disrespect tbh#Prithviraj #SamratPrithviraj#prithvirajchauhan #Prithvirajreview — it's ok to be fine (@clashmyfist) June 3, 2022

#SamratPrithviraj is going to be a blockbuster. Roke aaya hu mai to ?? — Ranjeet Singh Jadaun  (@rsjmusic13) June 3, 2022

#SamratPrithvirajReview in short - Film is so boring i farted in the theatre

The 2 people sitting in front of turned around and clapped & gave me a standing ovation. After the movie they came to me & told that was the most entertaining thing happened during watching the movie. — Aamir 2100cr SRK 395cr (@Rancho119) June 3, 2022

#SamratPrithviraj - DISASTER ?? RATING - 1.5⭐ Aaj agar #Prithviraj Zinda hote to aisi acting dekh ke Akshay Kumar ki g me Talwar daal dete ??? #SamratPrithvirajReview#BoycottSamratPrithvirajMovie #BoycottBollywood — Himesh. (@AamirsABD_) June 3, 2022

#SamratPrithviraj DISAPPOINTED#SamratPrithvirajReview Rating ⭐⭐ 1. #AkshayKumar's like Baala from housefull4? 2. Akshay's dialogue delivery is very poor? 3. #Prithviraj was 26 years old But Akshay looks very old. Screen play ??

Songs ?

Music ? 80-90cr LT Max! pic.twitter.com/tmVgKsaCOv — Bollywood Buzz (@BollywoWorld) June 3, 2022

#SamratPrithviraj - PATHENTIC RATING - 1.5⭐ Another DULL RAW HISTORICAL MOVIE. Slow SCREENPLAY Dull CINEMATOGRAPHY Ruins the Entire Show . #AkshayKumar 's ROLE Was Not Upto The Mark His LACK Of DEDICATION is EVIDENT.#ManushiChhillar Was Just AVERAGE.#SamratPrithvirajReview — Kapil Prem (@beingkapilmathu) June 3, 2022

I saw #SamratPrithviraj movie? honestly it’s a great subject but movie screenplay and direction is so pathetic. Music good but dialogues r not engaging #AkshayKumar look not suitable for #PrithvirajChauhan

My rating = ⭐️⭐️/5

Business rating =50-60CR #SamratPrithvirajReview pic.twitter.com/9U5R6H5Os5 — PIYUSH ? (@P_NaYAK_) June 3, 2022

Akshay's appeal to the audience

Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle a couple of hours ago and released a statement making a humble request to the fans to not give out spoilers after watching the film. The actor said that the historical drama, based on true events and the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan took four years to make. The actor said that there are many facets of the great ruler that are not known. And for that purpose, the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj has urged the audience to not give out spoilers so as to not kill the surprise element.

Samrat Prithviraj news

Ever since the movie was announced, there were protests against the same. It was previously titled Prithviraj. Karni Sena had protested against the same and demanded a title change. It was recently changed to Samrat Prithviraj. Moreover, the report has surfaced that Samrat Prithviraj has been banned in Oman and Kuwait. It's kind of a setback as the ban will affect the global business of Samrat Prithviraj.