Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillarstarrer Samrat Prithviraj is out in the theatres. And fans have reached the cinema halls to watch the Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial. Samrat Prithviraj is a historical action drama film produced by Yashraj Films. Samrat Prithviraj has been in the news for various reasons in the last couple of weeks. The casting of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar as the Rajput king and princess Sanyogita is fresh.
Samrat Prithviraj movie review
Cinegoers are watching Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer Samrat Prithviraj. And it has got a mixed reaction from the audience. From EPIC, amazing screen presence to FLOPBUSTER, sheer disaster and more, the netizens have different responses. Some said that Akshay Kumar didn't fit the bill to play Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, some lauded the historical accuracy and the story. Check out Samrat Prithviraj's movie reactions here:
Akshay's appeal to the audience
Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle a couple of hours ago and released a statement making a humble request to the fans to not give out spoilers after watching the film. The actor said that the historical drama, based on true events and the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan took four years to make. The actor said that there are many facets of the great ruler that are not known. And for that purpose, the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj has urged the audience to not give out spoilers so as to not kill the surprise element.
Samrat Prithviraj news
Ever since the movie was announced, there were protests against the same. It was previously titled Prithviraj. Karni Sena had protested against the same and demanded a title change. It was recently changed to Samrat Prithviraj. Moreover, the report has surfaced that Samrat Prithviraj has been banned in Oman and Kuwait. It's kind of a setback as the ban will affect the global business of Samrat Prithviraj.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.