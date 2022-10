Director: P. S. Mithran

Written by: P. S. Mithran

Dialogues: Pon Parthiban, Roju, Binpu Ragu, Geevee

Producer: S. Lakshman Kumar

Starring: , Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, , Laila

Rating: 3.5/5

Karthi's Sardar has hit the screens today amidst decent expectations, as the film's trailer promised an intriguing film on the way. Let us see how the film is…

Intro

Sardar begins in 1988, and introduces us to a spy who has seemingly gone rogue. Later, the film turns to the present and we get introduced to his son (Karthi), a publicity-hungry cop. Meanwhile an activist Samira (Laila), campaigning against privatization of water bodies dies mysteriously. So, Vijay Prakash tries to find out the killers. What happens next and what happened to the spy forms the crux.

What's hot?

Karthi delivers an extraordinary performance in both the roles and he stands as a big asset of the film. He rocked both as a son shadowed by the deeds of his father, and as a resilient spy who will stop at nothing to protect the integrity of his nation. The supporting characters are all functional.He has done a superb job in this movie and his performance.

Rashi Khanna does not have much to do but she has very good screen presence. Her glamorous avatar is a big attraction for the masses. Laila is ok in her role. Rajisha Vijayan and Chunky Pandey, have performed well.

Cinematography is good and visuals are decent. Editor has done a very average job and he should have been more effective in the first half. Dialogues are pretty good. Music director lifts the film with some solid background music in the second half. Mithran's direction is engaging. There are a few good twists and unexpected sequences in the film and he dealt with it in a great way.

Sardar is an efficiently made spy movie with good thrills here and there. Despite the thin story, the film manages to keep us engaged till the end. The importance of preserving our water resources and preventing them from falling into private hands is showcased in a gripping manner. As in this director's films, we get an information overload that also helps with the detailing in the story.

What's Not?

The film never appeals to our heart as much as it does to our brain. And for an action film, the stunts are largely derivative and overlong.

Verdict:

On the whole, Sardar is an intense spy drama which has some thrill filled scenes. Karthi's crazy performance, unique setup, thumping BGM filled with arresting visuals make this film a good watch this weekend.