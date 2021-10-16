Sardar Udham movie review: Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar's historical biopic is an extreme test of patience but rewards those who make it through

Sardar Udham traces its eponymous protagonist's journey from the psychological impact the Jallianwala Bagh massacre had on him while growing up and his early days fighting ng against the British with Bhagat Singh (Amol Parashar) to his insurgency into London, planned retribution and aftermath of his actions.