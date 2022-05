Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has made it to the theatres today. There is a lot of anticipation around the film as Mahesh Babu's die-hard fans are extremely happy to see him on screen again. As the movie hits theatres, Twitter is filled with its review. Surprisingly, the audience has a very mixed reaction to Sarkaru Vaari Paata. While some fans are calling it a blockbuster film already, many seem to be disappointed by Mahesh Babu starrer. Check out the Twitter reaction below: Also Read - Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood can't afford me' jibe; asks, 'How can he generalise'

1st half - MASS ?

2nd half - OORA MASS ???

SUPER power packed entertainer

Simple ga chepali ante KCPD antey @ParasuramPetla bhaya petla paraakk antey ? #SVPReview #SVP #SVPMania pic.twitter.com/etGOOwnybA — Rahul Kalavala (@KalavalaRahul) May 12, 2022

Well, it remains to be seen how well does Mahesh Babu's film performs at the box office after these reviews.