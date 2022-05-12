Movie: Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Cast: Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh, Samuthirakani, Nadhiya, Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Director: Parasuram

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Mahesh Babu has been on quite a role of late. Ever since Spyder flopped back in 2017, he's delivered a trio of big hits courtesy Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and Sarileru Neekevvaru. However, as big a hit as these movies became, they somehow missed the boat when it came to acquiring that memorable status, which some of the superstar's earlier hits like Srimanthudu, Athadu, Pokiri, Murari and Okkadu. So, does Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also stars National Award winner Keerthy Suresh as the female restore that balance for Mahesh Babu in cinema halls? Well...not at all, but once again, it has all the trademark elements necessary to give the actor another box office smash.

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Sarkaru Vaari Paata is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie review...

What's it about

Mahesh (yes, takes his own name) runs a loan agency and will go to any length to recover a debt. Kalaavathi ( ), a gambling addict, borrows a huge sum from him, and threatens him with dire consequences at the hands of her corrupt businessman father (Rajendranath) when she fails to repay, leading to a showdown between Mahesh and her father over what Mahesh claims to be a ₹10,000 crore loan, and the truth behind it.

What's hot

Unlike his last 4-5 films, Director Parasuram thankfully tries something different with Mahesh Babu's character in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The confrontation scenes between Mahesh Babu and Rajendranath are also high on spicy drama while the action scenes stand out for how well they're mounted. The production values, too, are slick, and R. Madhi's camerawork is another major plus point as are songs and background score by S. Thaman.

What's not

Unfortunately, Parasuram reduces Keerthy Suresh, one of the biggest heroines across Tamil and Telugu cinema today to a mere footnote and borderline annoying character, displaying a stark dichotomy between how another Telugu filmmaker envisages his hero and heroine. Even more disturbing is how stalking is condoned, and still the audience thinks that Bollywood needs to evolve or match up to these films. And try as he may to present Mahesh Babu differently, the actor can hardly play ball because of how handicapped he still remain by his 1-note expression. The rest of the cast also unnecessarily ham it up. Additionally, the script by Parasuram, especially the banking and scam portions is riddled with plot-holes the size of craters on the moon.

BL Verdict

Sarkaru Vaari Paata escapes the rut of some other recent larger-than-life Telugu movies by smartly playing to its strengths and galleries, while having the confidence to ignore its weaknesses. It may not be an RRR, but it's certainly far better than a Radhe Shyam, Acharya or . I'm going with 2.5 out of 5 stars.