Sarpatta Parambarai movie review: Arya starrer packs a solid punch despite following a formulaic path

Sarpatta Parambarai focuses on the prevalent boxing culture of North Chennai (then Madras) in the 70s and 80s, seen through the eyes of two rival clans, Sarpatta and Idiyappa, told against the backdrop of casteism and the geo-political scenario of the era, with an underdog story of rising, falling and redemption at its heart.