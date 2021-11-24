will be seen in a triple role in Satyameva Jayate 2 which is scheduled to release tomorrow (November 25). Some of the trade reviews of the film are in and it seems like people are enjoying the film. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is a sequel of Satyameva Jayate which released in 2018. Also Read - Before Satyameva Jayate 2, check out Dhoom, Force, Dishoom and other John Abraham masala movies you can binge-watch on these OTT platforms

“Mass, Masala, Milap Ka Triple Dhamaka,” wrote Anurag Pandit. “Iss Zaveri bazaar (@MassZaveri) mein action, drama, thrill, music, romance, comedy…sab milega. #SatyamevaJayate2 in cinemas from tomorrow,” wrote Akshaye Rathi. Rohit Jaiswal seemed to indicate that it’s a mass masala entertainer. “Mass, Masala, Milap ? Enter the universe of #SatyamevaJayate2 and witness the big-screen experience like never before?,” read his tweet. Giving the film 3.5 stars, Joginder Tuteja wrote, “#SatyamevaJayate2 -#Shahenshah meets #AakhriRaasta meets #JohnJaaniJanardan; @theJohnAbraham gets into @SrBachchan & #Rajinikanth space which pays homage to 80s unabashed masala storytelling by @MassZaveri. It moves at a relentless pace and also promotes communal harmony.” Sumit Kadel wrote, “Roller coaster ride of Entertainment- Masala & Action. @TheJohnAbraham excels in Triple role, his punchy dialogues & fight sequences will engender lots of seetiya & taaliya. @MassZaveri direction promises a MASS feast for the heartland audience.” Also Read - LEAKED: Details of the BIG action scene in Pathan starring John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan

Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Pathan, Sanki and more: 5 upcoming movies of Shah Rukh Khan that fans are waiting for with bated breath

Mass, Masala, Milap ?

Enter the universe of #SatyamevaJayate2 and witness the big-screen experience like never before? https://t.co/ROB8hiApKw

Releasing in cinemas on Thursday, 25th November@TheJohnAbraham #DivyaKhoslaKumar @MassZaveri — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) November 24, 2021

#SatyamevaJayate2 - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Roller coaster ride of Entertainment- Masala & Action. @TheJohnAbraham excels in Triple role, his punchy dialogues & fight sequences will engender lots of seetiya & taaliya. @MassZaveri direction promises a MASS feast for the heartland audience. pic.twitter.com/50Za5wqWnl — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 24, 2021

So, do you plan to watch this action film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.