Satyameva Jayate 2 movie review: John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar starrer is like a biryani without meat, only masala

Dadasaheb Balram Azad (John Abraham) had a dream 25 years ago to end corruption and fight for the rights of the oppressed, especially those of farmers. In present times, his twin sons, UP's home minister, Satya, and ACP Jay, are taking his crusade forward, with bloodier results.