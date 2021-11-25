Movie: Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 Cast: John Abraham, , Harsh Chhaya, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor

Satyameva Jayate 2 Director: Milap Zaveri

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer: John Abraham's triple avatar, dumdaar action and seeti maar dialogues promise a box office smasher

Those who don't appreciate masala movies, aren't true lovers of Bollywood, PERIOD! Of course, there's good and bad masala films, just like in any genre, but the genre it also the traditional, homegrown identity of Hindi cinema, just like superhero films or zombie movies have Hollywood's trademark or Spaghetti Westerns and Giallos are Italy's pride and glory. To blatantly dismiss the entire masala cinema as something Bollywood needs to move beyond displays an abject ignorance of the art and industry themselves. That also being said, we hardly have filmmakers or understand, respect and can dish out quality masala movies any longer like , Nassir Hussain, Prakash Mehra or consistently used to, and Milap Zaveri (with the first Satyameva Jayate being the only exception) is certainly not one of them. Also Read - Satyameva Jayate 2 first review: ‘Out and out action, masala cinema at its best,’ first reactions of the John Abraham starrer promise a blockbuster

So, are you excited about what to watch this weekend or what to watch this week and wondering whether Satyameva Jayate 2 is worth your time? Scroll down for my full Satyameva Jayate 2 review... Also Read - Brahmastra, Laal Singh Chaddha and more – check out the 5 most anticipated Bollywood movies

What's it about

Dadasaheb Balram Azad (John Abraham) had a dream 25 years ago to end corruption and fight for the rights of the oppressed, especially those of farmers. In present times, his twin sons, UP's home minister, Satya, and ACP Jay, are taking his crusade forward, with bloodier results.

Watch the Satyameva Jayate 2 trailer below:

What's hot

Some of the action scenes click and to Director Milap Zaveri's credit, he does manage to string in recently tumultuous incidents that shook the nation like doctors' strikes, several kids dying in a hospital due to food poisoning, followed by lack of oxygen cylinders in, flyovers collapsing, the patriotism of Muslims being questioned, or farmers' plights. Plus, 's swag in his Jay avatar is to die for. The twist at the interval is also something you don't see coming.

What's not

With the first Satyameva Jayate, Milap Zaveri had crafted a very enjoyable, throwback masala flick, that took us on a pleasant nostalgic ride of the 70s and 80s. He followed that with an extra oily omelette known as , that took us on a different kind of nostalgic ride, of the overdone masala variety from yesteryears – the ones not made by names like , or Prakash Mehra. That movie managed to moderately click for some reason at the box office (I always believe the audience is king and their verdict is non-debatable, but even I couldn't fathom this one), giving Sidharth Malhotra a much-needed hit in the bargain, and giving Milap further impetus to go from said extra oily omelette to totally burned omelette, which he has done with Satyameva Jayate 2.

It's eardrum-splitting loud; the dialogues are written in such preposterous poetic manner that Gunda's lines suddenly seem straight out of Shakespeare; the emotions and screenplay are so melodramatic that you'll be compelled to bellow your guts with laughter or risk questioning the morality of your life choices; religious cliches are amplified to the hilt in a feeble endeavour to please everyone; and nationalism is played to such hyper effect that you'd think of jovially think of exiting the theatre and rushing to hoist the next flag if the reality of the times we're living in were not so disturbing, where people's identity is being questioned left, right and centre. As for the big reveal at the finale, well...let's just say some things can be seen from a mile away while this can be seen from a thousand miles away.

Making matters worse, is the film's music, with every song falling flat; Maahir Zaver's editing, which make a 2-hour film look like 4-hours, and the supporting cast, with talented actors like , , and Sahil Vaid made to mouth obnoxious lines and being reduced to cardboard cutouts; and Dudley's camerawork, which give the film a very stale and cheap look.

BL Verdict

Satyameva Jayate 2 gives masala movies a bad name and dilutes all the good efforts by filmmakers like or or even Milap Zaveri's very own Satyameva Jayate part 1, providing Bollywood bashers with more fodder to bash Hindi cinema's most traditional and homegrown approach of filmmaking. This was supposed to be an ode to the likes of Manmohan Desai, Nassir Hussain and Prakash Mehra, but all it will achieve contemplate haunting Director Milap Zaveri if the afterlife exists. A line in the film, mouthed by John Abraham, which goes as, “Mera funds Dandi nahi, dunda hain. Gandhiji ki humesha jai ho, par Bhagat Singh mera bunda hain,” all but sums about how the movie is lost in its own sea of travesty. This one is like a biryani with no masala, only meat, and well past its expiry date. I'm going with 1 out of 5 stars.