Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani in lead roles and directed by Sameer Vidwans has released in theatres today. But if you are expecting a slice of life entertaining love story after watching the trailer, hang in there. Satyaprem Ki Katha is not an ordinary love story but something that will surprise you and leave you with something to think about. However, is it worth your time and effort? Check our Satyaprem Ki Katha review before you book your tickets to this brand new movie.

What's It About:

Satyaprem or Sattu as he is fondly called, played by the charismatic Kartik Aaryan, is instantly smitten by the radiant beauty and incredible talent of Katha, portrayed by the talented Kiara Advani. Coming from a well-to-do Gujarati family in Ahmedabad, Katha's aspirations as a singer captivate Sattu's heart from the very beginning. Yet, their path to happiness is anything but straightforward. As the story unfolds, we witness the intricacies and challenges that shape their relationship. Sattu and Katha's extraordinary story has them navigate through love's complexities with their bond evolving amidst societal expectations, personal ambitions, and unforeseen obstacles. Be prepared to delve into a world where emotions run deep and love conquers all.

What's Hot:

The film Satyaprem Ki Katha surprises viewers by deviating from its comedic trailer. It is not your usual love story but poignant and impactful. Kartik Aaryan impresses in his role as the lovable Sattu, effortlessly portraying the boy-next-door, an image that he has aced over his many films. He plays Sattu who may come across as a loser and yet he makes the character so relatable and endearing that it will be hard to not fall in love with him. The actor has a to choose just the right kinda roles that do total justice to his look and image and bring out the best of what he has to offer. Kartikkians are definitely in for a treat with this one. Kiara Advani delivers her best performance yet, skillfully depicting the complex character of Katha. Director Sameer Vidwans and writer Karan Shrikant Sharma do full justice to showcasing an unconventional middle-class family in Ahmedabad, bringing out character nuances that make them real and relatable.

While Kartik does something that we have seen him do before and loved him in, it is Kiara as Katha who owns your heart. She is getting better and better with each film and her role is Satyaprem Ki Katha is easily her finest yet. It has given her an opportunity to showcase her versatility and ability to emote with depth. Gajraj Rao as the supportive, sarcastic father is a delight to watch and so is Supriya Pathak who is effortless in a role that brings with it a natural, known territory.



The screenplay of Satyaprem Ki Katha strikes a perfect balance between romance and drama, seamlessly weaving together intense emotional moments with lighter elements, ensuring that audiences are fully invested throughout the film. Furthermore, the breathtaking cinematography especially in the songs is picturesque and enhances the overall visual appeal of the film.

What's Not:

The screenplay gets banal at some places and the lack of effort on certain dialogues, that contradict what Satyaprem Ki Katha stands for is glaringly visible. Rajpal Yadav in his cameo role is underutilized. An opportunity to effect comic relief in the film has been greatly missed. While Satyaprem Ki Katha manages to captivate with its narrative, there are instances where certain scenes feel overly melodramatic. The film could have benefited from tighter editing in these portions to maintain a more consistent pace.

Verdict:

Satyaprem Ki Katha is an unexpected and thought-provoking love story that surpasses expectations. While it comes with flaws, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's earnest performances shine through. Director Sameer Vidwans does a great job at successfully bringing to us an unconventional family dynamic. Overall, it is a heartfelt movie that delivers a strong social message.