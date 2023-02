Selfiee has been released and fans are calling the film unique and enjoyable after a long time. The fans are elated with this film and the concept and they cannot get over this delightful film. The audiences are going gaga over Selfiee and are giving 4 ratings to the film. Take a look at how the film has managed to hit the right chord. Selfie is the story of a superstar and a fan that is played by Akshay Kumar and respectively and they both have done justice with their roles. Emraan plays a diehard fan of Akshay in the film and seeks revenge for his insult done by him and this unique concept is loved by fans. Nushratt Bharucha and Diana Penty too play significant roles and their characters are as powerful as the men in the film. Don't miss this wonderful film by Akshay Kumar after a long time. Also Read - Selfiee full HD movie leaked online: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi film available to watch and download free on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and more torrent sites

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's chemistry and camaraderie in Selfiee too has been receiving all the LOVE, both the actors were seen sharing the screen for the first time and they hit the jackpot.