Shaadisthan movie review: Kirti Kulhari is fiercely fabulous is this road trip that smashes patriarchal fences

A touring rock group, led by vocalist Sasha (Kirti Kulhari), picks up an orthodox family of three, Sanjay (Rajan Modi), Kamla (Nivedita Bhattacharya) and their daughter, Arshi (Medha Shankar), en route to Ajmer, Rajasthan, on the request of a common friend who's younger brother is supposed to get engaged to a barely 18-year-old Arshi, against her wishes.