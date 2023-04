Film: Shaakuntalam

Shaakuntalam Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Madhoo, Mohan Babu and more

Shaakuntalam Director: Gunasekhar

Shaakuntalam Release Date: 14 April 2023

Where To Watch Shakuntalam: In theatres

Love stories as a genre can be highly debatable. And the same goes for epic love stories that we have read, heard, or watched countless times already. Remaking or bringing back what has been passed down to generations and is a part of our culture is not new, but the experiment can have a wide range of reactions. The same goes with Shaakuntalam by Gunasekhar which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan in lead roles. Before you decide to watch Shaakuntalam in cinemas, read our review below:

WHAT’S IT ABOUT?

Shaakuntalam is an epic love story, based on a play called Abhijnanashakuntalam by Indian poet Kalidasa. It features the story of Shakuntala which has been narrated in a more dramatized way. Gunasekhar has tried to re-tell the epic love saga of Shakuntala and King Dushyant in Shaakuntalam. Talking about the movie, Shakuntala is the daughter of Apsara Menaka and Sage Vishwamitra. However, Menaka must abandon her daughter right after giving birth. Shakuntala is taken under his wings by Sage Kanva. Shakuntala grows to be a beautiful maiden at the Kanva ashram. Everyone loves her. When King Dushyant comes across the Aashram, he meets Shakuntala, and they fall in love. They get married right away as per Gandharv Vivah and consummate their marriage. However, Dushyant must leave because of war. He promises to return one day and take her back. The twist comes in when Shakuntala is given a curse by an angry sage. How their love stands the test of time, and the curse forms the rest of the story.

WATCH THE TRAILER VIDEO OF SHAAKUNTALAM HERE:



WHAT’S HOT?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks exceptionally pretty. She will make you fall in love with her in every frame. Dev Mohan as Dushyant is good too and looks very charming on-screen. His action scenes are better. Sachin Khedekar as Rishi Kanav is brilliant. Madhoo as Apsara Menaka will blow your mind away. You should not miss out on Kabir Bedi, but his appearance is altered so watch out. Prakash Raj plays a very different role this time and poetically takes the story forward. Mohan Babu as Rishi Durvasa is convincing too. The music score is good if not the lyrics (watching in Hindi). The highlight, however, is Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's daughter Allu Arha as Bharat. She just steals everything in the last couple of minutes. The visuals are quite appealing and seem mystic but to a limited extent.

WHAT’S NOT?

The VFX is a big let-down. Mind you because the movie is 3D and so, it comes across as very childish. Shaakuntalam pace in the first half would feel quite rushed if you don't believe in love at first sight. The chemistry falters in bits and pieces but there are some moments where their chemistry is believable. The second half is what you wait for the most because it is the main crux of the story. Some of the songs could have been done away with but they have woven it to take the story forward. Yet, the movie could have been easily trimmed. The tawdry VFX and the setting in some places are less appealing, after having watched Brahmastra and even Baahubali 1 & 2.

BL REVIEW: Shaakuntalam would have been a beautiful watch without the dull VFX. Watch it for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan and Madhoo and for the love of epic love stories if you're a sucker for love stories. I am going with 3 stars.