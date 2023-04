There is a massive buzz around Shaakuntalam. The movie that stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu is based on the story of mythological figure Shaakuntala. The first look and the trailer got everyone excited for the film. Further, the actress carried out extensive promotions to build buzz around Shaakuntalam. Now, as the release date is approaching, fans are eager to know more and more about it. Well, the public review is already out. The makers of the film held a special premiere in Hyderabad in which some of the lucky fans and critics got to watch Shaakuntalam much before anyone else. The reviews are only positive and Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to have impressed all. Also Read - Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals about her flower allergy, dubbing in her sleep and more interesting BTS trivia [Watch Video]

A video was shared by production house Gunna Teamworks about fans talking about Shaakuntalam. Some of the fans praised the Hollywood level filmming while many said that it is 'next level'. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared her excitement over the video and stated that she can't wait for the audience to watch the film in the theatres. She mentioned that the team has done its very best in the film Shaakuntalam.

Cannot wait for everyone to love #Shaakuntalam from the 14th?

We have done our very best.. #Shaakuntalam will soon be yours??‍♀️#ShaakuntalamOnApril14 https://t.co/M3rpU4jI2o — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 11, 2023

Standing ovation for @Samanthaprabhu2 for this MAHAL scene ? I never imagined Sam will do a cake walk for a character like this in #Shaakuntalam ?The way she expressed Shakuntala's pain made my heart heavy i got tears? Kudos #Samantha you proved you are born for Acting ? pic.twitter.com/nMiT40d56l — SamAnu?{ShaakuntalamOnApril14th ?} (@SamzCraziestFan) April 11, 2023

About #Shakuntala played by @Samanthaprabhu2 ? : Grace, Posture, Dignity, Innocence, Purity overall a prefect example for all the women fighting for ? The most i liked is Shakuntala excelled by facing all the hatred for her love despite being pregnant ??#Shaakuntalam ? pic.twitter.com/QoVk66sz1d — SamAnu?{ShaakuntalamOnApril14th ?} (@SamzCraziestFan) April 11, 2023

Excellent Reports and audience were thriller and super happy before entering into the show & after completion of the show ... Particularly 10 - 15 Mins between 1st half and 2nd half is pure relax feels?...

Congratulations who's not going for the show?#Shaakuntalam pic.twitter.com/6M3edB8QKB — Akhileeyyyᴬᴳᴱᴺᵀᵒⁿᴬᵖʳᶦˡ²⁸ᵗʰ (@iamkrzzy_45) April 11, 2023

Shaakuntalam is going to hit the screens on April 14, 2023. The film is expected to create havoc at the box office as there is enormous buzz around the film.