Supernatural thriller movies are kinda rare these days. With everyone jumping on the wagon of action movies, massy movies, romcoms and such. Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan certainly grabbed attention. Bollywood has been remaking movies a lot lately and Shaitaan is also a remake of a Gujarati movie called Vash by Krishnadev Yagnik. Amid rainfall of actioners and romcoms, Ajay brought a curiosity-building, engaging trailer of Shaitaan. The movie releases today, 8th March 2024. Is Shaitaan worth your time and money? Read our Shaitaan movie review and find out.

Shaitaan movie review

Release Date: 8th March 2024

Where to watch Shaitaan: Theatres

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala, Anngad Raaj.

Director: Vikas Bahl

Story by: Krishnadev Yagnik

Written by: Aamil Keeyan Khan



Rating : 2.5 out of 5

About Shaitaan:

Shaitaan follows the story of a happy-go-lucky family who faces the evilest of beings. Ajay Devgn aka Kabir, Jyothika aka Jyoti, Janki Bodiwala plays Janvi whereas Anngad Raaj plays Dhruv. They make for one happy family who embarks on a family trip to a farmhouse. There, they encounter R Madhavan’s Vanraj. At first, Vanraj seems like any other perfect stranger. He manipulates Janvi into eating a laddoo after which he gets the power to control her. Vanraj wants to take Janvi for his own ulterior motive but needs the permission of both the parents, Kabir and Jyoti. How he manipulates them and how the parents overcome this unexpected turmoil forms the crux of the story.

Watch the Shaitaan trailer video here:



What’s hot about Shaitaan?

The BGM is the true hero of the movie and kudos to Amit Trivedi for doing a stellar job, though nothing less is expected from the maestro. The BGM majorly helps to add the intrigue factor which builds suspense to the T in Shaitaan. Coming to acting, it is said that a father never truly shows his emotions and Ajay Devgn aced his role as a father of two kids. His nuanced performance as a father whose hands are tied, because his daughter’s life is on the line, is just top-notch. He makes you feel a father’s love despite his restrained act. Jyothika as a mother is brilliant. She actually steals the show in frames with the way she emotes pain or even mouths dialogues. She is equal parts emotions and equal parts strength in Shaitaan. Janki Bodiwala who plays Janhvi, the one who is in control of Vanraj, will leave you in awe. The young talent captures your attention and keeps you glued to screens. She switches between a hypnotized and normal young teenager with flair. And then comes R Madhavan, the antagonist of the movie. He makes you believe in the evilest form of being. There are times when he gives you the actual creeps. The movie builds suspense at a good level.

What’s not?

The script looks stretched and hence, the length of the film too. Though it is engaging, it tends to drag in places. Some scenes could have been easily trimmed. The script also impacts the performances of the actors, knowing their ability to deliver power-packed performances. Though they are good, we have seen better. R Madhavan’s Shaitaan is a modern-day necromancer who brings his A-game to the screens but by the end feels a bit caricaturish. At times, coming across as a sham. His climax look was a killjoy, despite the buildup. Shaitaan movie builds to a crescendo and it falls, like a terrible anti-climax.

It also gives off Drishyam vibes which was made way better with a mind-boggling cliffhanger ending.

Watch this Shaitaan trailer launch video here:

Final verdict

Shaitaan is engaging in bits and pieces. It builds up to a climax but falls short of delivering the supernatural thriller that will haunt you or at the very least, make you think twice before turning off the lights at night. But make you wary of strangers, it sure will.