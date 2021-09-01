Shang-Chi movie review: Marvel enters phase 4 with a bang; Simu Liu is the new superhero star

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and best bud Katy (Awkwafina) along with estranged sister Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) have to band together and stop Wenwu / The Mandarin (Tony Leung) from using the power of the proverbial 'Ten Rings' and open an inter-dimensional portal for what he believes to be a quest to resurrect his long-dead wife, but is actually a vent for a soul-eating monster and its army who's trying to manipulate him to usurp the power of the ten rings and wreak havoc on the world.