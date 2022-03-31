Sharmaji Namkeen is a sweet, simple film, where you don't mind getting swayed by sentiment because of how it touches your heart. There are issues no doubt, but not once do they trump the fitting swansong this turns out to be for Rishi Kapoor. It truly is the cutest tribute to Rishi Kapoor saab that any diehard fan could've hoped for, wholly encompassing his entire range as a legendary superstar plus brilliant actor. And it's a treat watching him and Juhi Chawla rekindle their hit romantic pairing one last time on screen. Kudos to Paresh Rawal, too, for stepping in and giving it his all. What's more, the fans seem to agree too and their reactions on Twitter prove it. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan is back in town post his trip to Spain; sports a casual look at the airport [VIEW PICS]
Check out the best Sharmaji Namkeen twitter reacitons below: Also Read - Karan Johar SLAMMED for promoting 'elite' matrimonial site, netizens call it RIDICULOUS
Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Sheeba Chaddha, Ayesha Raza, Satish Kaushik and Parmeet Sethi. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, it'ss currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married in April? Here's the Inside Scoop [Exclusive]
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.