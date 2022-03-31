Sharmaji Namkeen is a sweet, simple film, where you don't mind getting swayed by sentiment because of how it touches your heart. There are issues no doubt, but not once do they trump the fitting swansong this turns out to be for . It truly is the cutest tribute to Rishi Kapoor saab that any diehard fan could've hoped for, wholly encompassing his entire range as a legendary superstar plus brilliant actor. And it's a treat watching him and rekindle their hit romantic pairing one last time on screen. Kudos to Paresh Rawal, too, for stepping in and giving it his all. What's more, the fans seem to agree too and their reactions on Twitter prove it. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan is back in town post his trip to Spain; sports a casual look at the airport [VIEW PICS]

Check out the best Sharmaji Namkeen twitter reacitons below: Also Read - Karan Johar SLAMMED for promoting 'elite' matrimonial site, netizens call it RIDICULOUS

Watched #SharmajiNamkeen now, Throughtout the movie where #PareshRawal played the character i kept thinking how #RishiKapoor would have played the scene. Will miss him on the screen. I smiled every time i saw him playing the character. Loved the movie. — Ankit thakur (@ankitthakur__) March 30, 2022

Just watched #SharmajiNamkeen . Sweet and simple. Absolutely loved it. A joyfull movie with a great message.

It was totally refreshing. @SirPareshRawal @iam_juhi ? Rishi kapoor will always be missed. — MANAV CHAWLA (@MANAVCHAWLA20) March 30, 2022

For one last time... #RishiKapoor in and as #SharmajiNamkeen

Miss you Chintu sir..

Thankyou @SirPareshRawal for completing the film.. pic.twitter.com/KdUox1LLEy — Prajwal Deshpande (@being_deshpande) March 30, 2022

A simple sweet feel good movie ??? #SharmajiNamkeen — Morvin Edward (@morvinedward) March 30, 2022

watched #SharmajiNamkeen

it is a very sweet movie. It was a treat to see Rishi Kapoor one last time on screen. — Aarzoo (@vysh_T) March 30, 2022

Suhail Nayyar, , Sheeba Chaddha, Ayesha Raza, and . Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, it'ss currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to get married in April? Here's the Inside Scoop [Exclusive]