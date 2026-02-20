Shatak Review: The undeniable courage and conviction of sangh

Shatak isn't just a recounting; it's an experience of conviction, courage, and service. It shows that behind every movement are people willing to dedicate their lives to something bigger. By the end, you come away with respect for the RSS, its nation-building role, and its quiet, steadfast members.

DIRECTED BY: AASHISH MALL

PRODUCED BY: VIR KAPUR

CONCEPT BY: ANIL DHANPAT AGARWAL

CO-PRODUCER: AASHISH TIWARI

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER- ASHOK PRADHAN, MAYANK PATEL, KABIR SADANAND

WRITTEN BY: NITIN SAWANT, ROHIT GEHLOT, UTSAV DAN

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: ABHINAAV SHIV TIWARI

DURATION: 112 Minutes

RATING: 4

There are only handful of organization in the world, which has been under constant criticism for their methods and yet played a tremendous part in building a strong nation, RSS or Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is one such group and newly released film Shatak, chronicles the hard-earned victories and humbling hard times with realism and authenticity, for the biggest Sangh in India.

The film takes a rather new approach for its narrative, instead of presenting a counter argument, it presents the beginning of the Sangh, from the seed level, you don’t just witness history unfolding, but you understand it. The people, the commitment, and the sacrifices— they are the centrepiece of this gem, which allows you to think and understand a major chunk of our collective history.

The film covers the first fifty years of the Sangh, the next half century will be out soon. The style of storytelling is surreal and impressive; it blends live-action with advanced technology and recreates historical moments realistically and authentically without going overboard with visuals. This film is an experience and packs a punch.

The founding father of RSS, Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, is portrayed with dignity. He is the hero who doesn’t wear a cape, but a man driven by belief, discipline, and service. His early struggles during the freedom movement, his humble beginnings, and the growth of the RSS are shown with honesty. The small gatherings, open fields, tentative first steps—they’re simple but deeply inspiring. They remind you that movements often start modestly, built on patience and dedication.

Golwalkar’s leadership brings a serious, reflective tone. The bans on RSS, the aftermath of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, and the rebuilding efforts are handled with care. The film emphasises strategy, moral courage, and commitment over drama, giving these moments room to breathe.

Shatak also shows India’s nation-building story. Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Kashmir—handled with restraint and dignity. These sequences show the RSS contributing courage, vision, and service in quiet ways that still impact history.

The ordinary people are what make the film resonate. Young swayamsevaks leaving home, families facing uncertainty, volunteers quietly taking responsibility—the emotional weight of these stories makes history feel alive and personal.

The team behind the film—KridhanMediatech banner, Anil D. Agarwal (concept), Aashish Mall (direction), Vir Kapur with Aashish Tiwari (production under Ada 360 Degree LLP)—clearly approached the project with care. There’s respect, nuance, and no sensationalism.

Shatak isn’t just a recounting; it’s an experience of conviction, courage, and service. It shows that behind every movement are people willing to dedicate their lives to something bigger. By the end, you come away with respect for the RSS, its nation-building role, and its quiet, steadfast members. The film is a tribute to belief, resilience, and dedication. The first 50 years are captured beautifully; the next 50 are anticipated. It’s a film that lets you live history, feel it, and admire those who shaped it.

A masterclass in storytelling, insight, and emotional resonance—Shatak honours both the RSS and the ordinary people whose dedication helped shape India.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more