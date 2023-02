Movie: Shehzada

Shehzada cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav and more

Shehzada Director: Rohit Dhawan

Remakes of South Indian movies are in trend these days. A lot of top and successful South Indian movies have been remade for Hindi audiences. The latest one to join the list is Kartik Aaryan's movie Shehzada. The film is the Hindi remake of 's hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The South actor had floored everyone with his charm in this one, will manage to have the same impact on the audience? Read the full review here to know.

What is it about?

Shehzada is a story of a man named Bantu who is a prince in real but is unaware of it. A clerk named Valmiki played by Paresh Rawal is the mastermind behind it. He keeps Bantu away from the truth that he is the son of Randeep Nanda played by . Randeep is the son-in-law of richie rich Aditya Jindal played by . Life plays its game and Bantu gets to know that he is a born prince. Everything changes from hereon and full-on entertainment begins. But why did Valimiki keep the truth from Bantu? You will have to watch the film to find that out.

What's hot?

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan and it has all the elements that makes one Bollywood film masaledaar. Though it is a remake of Telugu film, he has tried to add the tadka of Bollywood to it in right proportions. Right from comedy to action, Shehzada has it all. While Kartik Aaryan has already showcased his forte in comedy and drama, he has tried his hands at action and passed with flying colours. The actor has only shown progress when it comes to acting. He has got the essence and feel of the film right resulting Shehzada into a great family entertainer. After Dhamaka and Freddy, it is nice to see Kartik Aaryan getting back to what he does best - be the quintessential Bollywood hero. 's presence on screen is unmissable and she has played the role of Samara with utmost dedication. Needless to say that Paresh Rawal is the highlight of the film. He is one of the most versatile actors and he can never go off the chart. Other supporting actors like Ronot Roy, Manisha Koirala, Rajpal Yadav have their roles to play in perfect amounts.

What's not?

At times it feels that the filmmakers got carried away when it comes to over-the-top action and drama. While the dialogue delivery is smooth, comedy appears forced at times. The first half of the film takes a slow start but by the second half, it is drama and comedy unlimited.

Verdict:

Shehzada is one-time watch movie for all those who love Bollywood and all the drama, comedy, action that comes along with it. BL gives the film 3 stars.